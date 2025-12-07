This Top Authentic Midwest German Christmas Market Brims With Europe Vibes In Wisconsin

If you want to experience a European-style Christmas market but can't afford a plane ticket abroad just yet, consider one close to home — right in the Midwest. The Osthoff Resort in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, becomes a winter wonderland each December with its Old World Christmas Market. For 10 days from December 5th to December 14th, the festival offers a chance to step into a festive, Old World atmosphere. In 2024, it was even voted #1 Best Holiday Market in the USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

Exhibitors and attendees from across Wisconsin, neighboring states, and beyond flock to the Old World Christmas Market, now in its 27th year. Honoring the essence of the spectacular German Christmas market, Christkindlesmarkt, in Nüremberg, Germany, it attracts up to 20,000 attendees each year. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily inside a football field-sized heated tent. Admission costs $8 for adults; children 14 and under are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult.

Inside, you can browse stalls selling hand-carved nutcrackers, Czech blown-glass ornaments, Russian nesting dolls, Turkish pashmina scarves, and more. When you get hungry, there are food vendors where you can fulfill your European cravings with traditional options, including glühwein (hot spiced red wine), schnitzel, and apple strudel. Between the Christmas market being one of the Midwest's most festive and fun Christmas markets that feel like Europe and the Osthoff Resort transforming itself to be one of the most enchanting holiday hotels, it is a spot many tourists want to make a destination for the holidays.