Texas' Uncrowded Beach Escape Is A Galveston Island Tranquil Charmer With Pristine Shoreline And Gulf Beauty

Texas' Galveston Island is home to the most charming beach towns and 32 miles of shoreline. Located just over an hour's drive from Houston, Galveston's prime Gulf Coast location and beautiful scenery understandably make it an ideal destination, welcoming upwards of 8 million tourists per year, according to the Galveston Park Board. The most common entry points to Galveston Island are on the northeastern side via the causeway on Interstate-45 or the Bolivar Ferry. As you cross onto the island and head west, the island becomes less populated. Around 15 miles from the island's commercial downtown lies the quieter area of Jamaica Beach, where locals and visitors can enjoy all the island has to offer while escaping the crowds.

Jamaica Beach was developed in the 1960s and named in an effort to recreate the ambiance of its Caribbean island namesake. The community now consists of beachfront homes and vacation rentals, bookended by beach access to the south and a marina to the north. While the small community is relatively walkable, Jamaica Beach is better accessed by car. This way, you can easily explore the more tranquil energy of this side of the island, and you can actually drive and park right on the beach.