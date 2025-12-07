The 5 Best Beaches In California For Winter Camping, According To Reviews

From the surf waves of Malibu to the mist-gathering redwood forests of the Big Sur and the utopian land of lagoons and beaches that is the Point Reyes National Seashore, the California coast holds many of the most striking shoreline wonders in America. It's a wanderlust-stoking region, made even more tempting by the fact that it's possible to camp right beside the ocean. And in winter, too. In fact, winter is a great time to go camping in California because the weather is cool and comfortable and you won't have to deal with the summer and fall crowds.

On top of this, there are stacks of campgrounds in the Golden State that promise year-round pitches within earshot and eyeshot of the rolling Pacific waves. In this guide, we've sought out the very best of them, by scouring leading blogs and online reviews, and adding in a sprinkle of first-hand knowledge of this incredible corner of the country. In this list, you'll find a good mix of winter camping options, from bluff-top spots on the Big Sur to surfing beaches in Santa Barbara. Of course, all of the campgrounds chosen remain open in the depths of winter, and they are all within easy walking distance of a dash of good old California sand. Wherever you pick, make sure to check ahead to see if reservations are necessary and be prepared for sudden weather-related closures, which can happen in the stormier months.