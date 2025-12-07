Tucked Between Philadelphia And Richmond Is A Charming Town With An Inviting Riverfront And Historic Main Street

Nestled near Maryland's Eastern Shore roughly midway between Philadelphia and Richmond, VA, Denton is a small town that leaves a big impression. Denton's roots stretch back to the late 18th century, when a small riverside settlement — first called Pig Point, later Edentown, and finally Denton by 1791 — grew into a thriving market town and courthouse community. Its location on the Choptank River made it a hub for agricultural trade, as small cargo boats carried grain, lumber, and farm goods to larger ports downriver. Through the 19th and early 20th centuries, Denton's courthouse green, civic buildings, and mix of domestic and commercial architecture reflected its enduring role as a regional center. Today, history remains visible in the brick facades of many of the town's stores, houses, and churches, even as modern businesses and community events keep downtown vibrant.

For lodging, the Best Western Denton Inn — with its handsome brick facade — offers a complimentary breakfast to get your day started right. If you're visiting in the summer, you can work on your tan right by the hotel pool before going in for a refreshing dip. Alternatively, kick back in your air-conditioned room and avail yourself of complimentary Wi-Fi and cable satellite television with HBO. Another great option is Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites Easton, earning 4.8 out of 5 stars on Tripadvisor and situated less than 30 minutes away from Denton.

Salisbury Regional Airport is approximately an hour's drive away from Denton. Baltimore/Washington International Airport is the larger alternative with more commercial flights, though it may necessitate a few minutes more driving. If sublime Chesapeake Bay views are on your wish list, Oxford — Maryland's charming tree-lined village — is a waterfront getaway roughly 35 minutes away from Denton that you don't want to miss.