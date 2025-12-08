The Unfortunate Boarding Pass Code That Might Leave You Seat-Less
Traveling can be stressful, with long airport security lines, confusing TSA rules, and the risk of flight delays and cancellations. Worst of all might be the threat of being bumped from an overbooked flight. If this is one of your flying anxieties, there's a trick to see if you might be left seat-less: Check your boarding pass for the letters GTE.
The code "GTE" stands for "gate." Your boarding pass might also simply contain the word "gate" or the phrase "see agent." If this is the case, the boarding pass will likely not contain a seat assignment — and it could be a sign that your flight was overbooked and you do not have a seat. However, if you're flying internationally, the code could also mean that the airline needs to verify your passport or visa before your flight.
In a 2019 article, an anonymous Air Canada ticket agent told CBC's Go Public that agents usually do not share this information with passengers until they've arrived at the gate. "I say to the new hired agents, 'You can't put up with confrontation all day long. If someone has 'GTE' on their boarding pass, it means they don't have a seat. But if you explain that to them, they'll get upset. So just send them to the gate,'" he said.
What to do if your boarding pass says GTE
If your boarding pass says "GTE," don't panic! Try to stay calm, even if you're in a crowded airport. The code could indicate an innocuous issue, like a visa check, or even an upgrade that indicates you'll be placed in an unsold premium seat. Just make sure you get to the airport with enough time to speak with the gate agent before the plane starts boarding.
If the plane is overbooked and you don't have a seat, gate agents will typically first ask for volunteers to take a later flight (usually in exchange for an airline voucher or even cash) before bumping any travelers from the flight. The U.S. Department of Transportation website notes, "There is no limit to the amount of money or vouchers that the airline may offer, and passengers are free to negotiate with the airline." However, if no one volunteers to take a later flight, an airline can legally deny you boarding. Depending on the specifics and the length of the delay, you may be entitled to compensation up to $2,150 if this happens.