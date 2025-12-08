The Unfortunate Boarding Pass Code That Might Leave You Seat-Less

Traveling can be stressful, with long airport security lines, confusing TSA rules, and the risk of flight delays and cancellations. Worst of all might be the threat of being bumped from an overbooked flight. If this is one of your flying anxieties, there's a trick to see if you might be left seat-less: Check your boarding pass for the letters GTE.

The code "GTE" stands for "gate." Your boarding pass might also simply contain the word "gate" or the phrase "see agent." If this is the case, the boarding pass will likely not contain a seat assignment — and it could be a sign that your flight was overbooked and you do not have a seat. However, if you're flying internationally, the code could also mean that the airline needs to verify your passport or visa before your flight.

In a 2019 article, an anonymous Air Canada ticket agent told CBC's Go Public that agents usually do not share this information with passengers until they've arrived at the gate. "I say to the new hired agents, 'You can't put up with confrontation all day long. If someone has 'GTE' on their boarding pass, it means they don't have a seat. But if you explain that to them, they'll get upset. So just send them to the gate,'" he said.