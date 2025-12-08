This Breathtaking Pacific Northwest State Is America's First To Be 'Accessibility Verified'
Accessibility and the great outdoors haven't always gone hand in hand. Bringing nature's ocean playground and its amazing urban locations within reach of all travelers has been the mission of one state in the Pacific Northwest. The effort paid off last fall, when Oregon became the first in the U.S. to be "accessibility verified" by the international disability organization Wheel the World (WTW).
Before bestowing this vital accolade, the online travel agency had recognized several U.S. cities, including Miami, Nashville, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. But until 2025, no state had met all the criteria to qualify. Judged by WTW, those include essential features such as step-free access, service animal policies, accessible showers, and guaranteed provisions in place for visual, hearing, and cognitive needs.
Following inspections carried out on more than 750 businesses across hospitality, tours, and events, Oregon has become the first to receive WTW's Accessibility Verification statewide. Travel Oregon, the state's official travel board, described the milestone as one to "elevate transparency and promote inclusivity" for all travelers, be they people with visible or non-visible disabilities. Without the barriers that tours and facilities worldwide often still present, Oregon has taken a step towards promoting travel without boundaries.
Planning your accessible trip to Oregon
Oregon's buzzing, biggest city, Portland, is a great place to start exploring. The largest independent bookstore in the world, Powell's City of Books, is an unmissable stop on your itinerary. Located in downtown Pearl District, this old-style bookstore boasts over one million books under its roof. And it checks all boxes of wheelchair and stroller accessibility across its four floors, including a designated area for accessible parking. If you are planning to stay overnight in the Rose City, there are 40 accessible hotels on the verified WTW list, including The Benson. On a flat surface pavement, and located less than 0.2 miles away, it is the ideal accommodation to visit Powell's City of Books, as well as the wider downtown Portland area. Another top pick on WTW is Park Lane Suites, within easy reach of another of Portland's wonders, the best Japanese garden outside of Japan.
But, as can be gleaned from the brand-new webpage, accessibility in Oregon goes beyond its metropolitan areas. The website spotlights a wide variety of experiences and regions — from adventure parks and wine trails in Willamette Valley to the rugged, wind-beaten Oregon coast with its gorgeous shoreline, as well as Eastern Oregon's fascinating hinterland with its night sky views.
Overall, there are almost 200 accessible accommodation options currently verified across the state, and hundreds of restaurants and businesses across 43 communities. And the great news is that, according to Travel Oregon, the list will continue expanding. Whether you are after chic, urban waterfront marvels with global cuisines, or the best whale-watching experiences against a dramatic seaside town backdrop, Oregon is the ideal accessible destination to fit as many styles and needs as there are travellers.