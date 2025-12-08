This Breathtaking Pacific Northwest State Is America's First To Be 'Accessibility Verified'

Accessibility and the great outdoors haven't always gone hand in hand. Bringing nature's ocean playground and its amazing urban locations within reach of all travelers has been the mission of one state in the Pacific Northwest. The effort paid off last fall, when Oregon became the first in the U.S. to be "accessibility verified" by the international disability organization Wheel the World (WTW).

Before bestowing this vital accolade, the online travel agency had recognized several U.S. cities, including Miami, Nashville, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. But until 2025, no state had met all the criteria to qualify. Judged by WTW, those include essential features such as step-free access, service animal policies, accessible showers, and guaranteed provisions in place for visual, hearing, and cognitive needs.

Following inspections carried out on more than 750 businesses across hospitality, tours, and events, Oregon has become the first to receive WTW's Accessibility Verification statewide. Travel Oregon, the state's official travel board, described the milestone as one to "elevate transparency and promote inclusivity" for all travelers, be they people with visible or non-visible disabilities. Without the barriers that tours and facilities worldwide often still present, Oregon has taken a step towards promoting travel without boundaries.