This Under-The-Radar Arizona Town Is A Gateway To Grand Canyon National Park With Peaceful Vibes
The Grand Canyon is naturally one of the first things that comes to mind when thinking about Arizona. It's one of the natural wonders of the world and deserves a spot on every traveler's bucket list — not just the geology buffs'. Its scale and beauty are impossible to put into words properly. But the Grand Canyon is surely a place that makes you ponder the nature of time. How long did it take a flowing river to carve a mile deep into rock? Arizona at large has that effect too, with the Moenkopi Dinosaur Tracks near Tuba City, the five-story cliff dwellings built into a rock wall at Montezuma Castle, or the Wupatki National Monument, red-stone ruins once home to Ancestral Puebloans. It's all so old, grand, and awe-inspiring — and pure Americana with a high elevation section of the historic Route 66.
Of course, Arizona is chock full of high temperatures, classic saguaro cactuses, and dry Sonoran Desert terrain with sandstone bluffs and rocky outcrops that feel straight out of an Old Western. Cities like Sedona, a family-friendly hiking paradise with a healing natural swimming spot, have their own explore-worthy vibe, as does Flagstaff further north. There's so much to see, big and small, that it's easy for hidden gems to slide by outside the window without us knowing.
Beaver Dam is one of those towns that are easy to miss — and easy to guess where its name came from. A town of just under 1,600 inhabitants, according to Data USA, Beaver Dam and its neighboring village, Littlefield, offer visitors a peaceful desert escape. Casual, laid-back, and quintessentially northwest Arizona, it's a short drive to breathtaking natural beauty and a gateway to the grandest canyon of them all.
The rural Arizona charm of Beaver Dam
Tucked on Interstate 15 way up in the northwest corner of the state by the borders of Nevada and Utah, Beaver Dam is a bit detached from the rest of Arizona. To visit most other cities or monuments in the state, you have to drive northeast into Utah before arching back down towards Sedona, or southwest into Nevada towards Las Vegas, an hour and 20 minutes away. Once a 19th-century stop for travelers on their way between Salt Lake City and Los Angeles, Beaver Dam could still serve that purpose today for those looking to breathe some northern Arizona air with no distractions.
There's only one hotel in town, the Beaver Dam Lodge, but there's also a smattering of house and RV parks on offer as well. For a more mainstream stay, the nearby town of Mesquite, Nevada (11 miles southwest) is a bit livelier, with national chain hotels and hotel-casinos with lagoon-style outdoor pools to escape the heat. Wherever you rest your head, this rural region is all about escaping into nature. Be it a short hike in the Beaver Dam Mountains Wilderness, a stop to admire the views in the nearby Virgin River Gorge, or camping for the weekend in the Virgin River Canyon Recreation Area, and taking your hikes to the next level.
If you really want to cover some ground, get an off-road vehicle from Adventure Rentals in Mesquite, ask about the best Beaver Dam-area trails to fit your needs, and spend the day riding at a spot like the Dutchman Draw OHV Trails. When the day is done, head back to the Beaver Dam Bar for an atmosphere that "just oozes dive bar in the most complimentary way," as one reviewer on Google Reviews put it.
A gateway to beautiful national and state park adventure
Beaver Dam's location makes it a perfect pivot point for exploring in three states. An hour southwest, and you're at the Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada, whose name derives from the bright Aztec sandstone that seems to light on fire in sunlight. There you'll find campgrounds, beautiful formations like Arch Rock, and miles of trails. Further south, and you're at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, formed by the Hoover Dam and offering plenty of outdoor space, fresh air, and shoreline.
Take Interstate 15 an hour northeast of Beaver Dam, and you'll reach Zion National Park. At the convergence of three ecosystems, the park is defined by its dramatic sandstone cliffs that reach into blue skies. Of course, Grand Canyon National Park is the top must-visit nature site in these parts, and it is a 3.5-hour drive from Beaver Dam. With nearly 5 million visitors a year, according to the National Park Service, entire books have been written on how to make the most of a trip here.
Drive along the South Rim, take a guided tour, hike on your own, ride a mule, or splurge on a once-in-a-lifetime helicopter tour. There's no wrong way to do it. Beaver Dam is actually closer to the northwest area called the Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument – one of the American Southwest's "Last Truly Wild" places. Remote, rugged, and undeveloped, this area is great for off-road cruises, hikes, and backcountry camping under the stars. Go to the main Grand Canyon National Park or the Parashant, and spend time in Beaver Dam on your way in or your way out. The only mistake would be rushing; Arizona is a place to ponder, and where visitors and locals take their time.