This Under-The-Radar Arizona Town Is A Gateway To Grand Canyon National Park With Peaceful Vibes

The Grand Canyon is naturally one of the first things that comes to mind when thinking about Arizona. It's one of the natural wonders of the world and deserves a spot on every traveler's bucket list — not just the geology buffs'. Its scale and beauty are impossible to put into words properly. But the Grand Canyon is surely a place that makes you ponder the nature of time. How long did it take a flowing river to carve a mile deep into rock? Arizona at large has that effect too, with the Moenkopi Dinosaur Tracks near Tuba City, the five-story cliff dwellings built into a rock wall at Montezuma Castle, or the Wupatki National Monument, red-stone ruins once home to Ancestral Puebloans. It's all so old, grand, and awe-inspiring — and pure Americana with a high elevation section of the historic Route 66.

Of course, Arizona is chock full of high temperatures, classic saguaro cactuses, and dry Sonoran Desert terrain with sandstone bluffs and rocky outcrops that feel straight out of an Old Western. Cities like Sedona, a family-friendly hiking paradise with a healing natural swimming spot, have their own explore-worthy vibe, as does Flagstaff further north. There's so much to see, big and small, that it's easy for hidden gems to slide by outside the window without us knowing.

Beaver Dam is one of those towns that are easy to miss — and easy to guess where its name came from. A town of just under 1,600 inhabitants, according to Data USA, Beaver Dam and its neighboring village, Littlefield, offer visitors a peaceful desert escape. Casual, laid-back, and quintessentially northwest Arizona, it's a short drive to breathtaking natural beauty and a gateway to the grandest canyon of them all.