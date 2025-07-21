One Of The American Southwest's 'Last Truly Wild' Places Hides At The Edge Of The Grand Canyon

Arizona's celebrated Grand Canyon is usually regarded as being interchangeable with its namesake Grand Canyon National Park. However, the Grand Canyon is so Grand that it cannot be contained in a single national park site. While Grand Canyon National Park does showcase the most popular viewpoints and attractions, the canyon's far northwestern edge extends into an extremely remote and undeveloped region of federal lands known as Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument. Situated in the rugged desert landscape near Arizona's border with Nevada, Grand Canyon-Parashant showcases a secret side of the world-famous canyon you may not have even known existed.

The Grand Canyon is not without its secrets, of course. For example, you can actually drive right to the bottom of the Grand Canyon via the little-known Diamond Creek Road. You can even achieve hard-to-find solitude at the Grand Canyon on the challenging and beautiful Escalante Route. Yet when it comes to solitude and isolation, Grand Canyon-Parashant is in another league entirely. Located more than five hours from its national park counterpart, Grand Canyon-Parashant is about as far from civilization as you can be while still being in the lower-48 states. For proof, look no further than the fact that the park contains four different designated wilderness areas. This magnificent isolation, however, is ultimately Grand Canyon-Parashant's central charm. If you're up to the task, a visit to Grand Canyon-Parashant will provide you with the soul-affirming thrill of braving one of America's last truly wild places, despite the inevitable challenges it brings.