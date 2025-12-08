Europe's Most Accessible City For 2025 Is A World-Class Top Bucket List Destination

The ability to see the world's most iconic destinations is something travelers cherish deeply. Many may take this freedom for granted, but jet-setters with mobility challenges or medical conditions know that travel plans can hinge on accessibility options. The inclusivity of people with disabilities is becoming the norm, not the exception, and major European cities are making adjustments to be within reach for those with mobility challenges. Many destinations have made exceptional progress, particularly these cities that are the best for wheelchair accessibility.

In 2024, travel insurance company Good To Go conducted a study to determine the most popular European cities best for travelers with disabilities. Based on a metric that considered a destination's public transportation, flight times, healthcare, and accessible restaurants and attractions, the top honor went to the City of Lights and the most visited city in the world: Paris, France. A Reddit user who has visited Paris multiple times using a wheelchair agrees with this ranking, stating, "It is 100% possible to go to Paris with limited mobility and/or health difficulties, and to have a great time!"

There are certainly ways to plan your dream vacation with mobility limitations, and many other European cities on the list are must-visit places, too. Despite its reputation for steep hills and cobblestone streets, Lisbon, Portugal, which Rick Steves compares to San Francisco, came in second. The Italian cities of Milan, Florence, and Venice came in third, fourth, and fifth, respectively. Although navigating unfamiliar surroundings is a challenge for mobility-impaired individuals, considering the strides made in accessibility, the rewards received from experiencing the world's greatest cities are well worth the effort.