The Best Cities In The World For Wheelchair Accessibility, According To Experts

Travel is for breaking down barriers, not putting them up. That should stretch the length of the human spectrum, from race and religion to sexual orientation and political affiliation. But there's no getting around the fact that some destinations just aren't viable for people with disabilities, especially those in wheelchairs.

It's a frustrating reality, but many cities aren't designed to cope with the modern world's requirements. Some can be forgiven (the cobbled, slopey streets of Istanbul are over a millennium old), but wherever possible, there should be a considered effort to make cities and the tourist attractions within them as accessible as possible. Elsewhere in the travel industry, airlines like JetBlue are setting the standard for wheelchair accessibility. Many cities are embracing the same mentality, ensuring that public transportation, museums, restaurants, and everything in between are being adapted to welcome visitors of all kinds.

From historic European capitals reimagining those beloved cobbles to cutting-edge Asian hubs building accessibility into every new development, the list of wheelchair-friendly destinations is broader and more exciting than ever. We've brought together a list of the best cities in the world for wheelchair access, whether they were built ready for everyone or are investing in disability-friendly infrastructure. Of course, some are in better shape than others, but the important aspect of each is that an effort is being made to adapt.