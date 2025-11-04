Michigan's Most Affordable Retirement Destinations With Scenic Great Lakes Views, According To Data

If lakeside living sounds like a retirement dream for you, then Michigan is the place to start looking. The Great Lakes State has the most freshwater shoreline in the United States. In fact, Michigan has more than 11,000 lakes and 3,000 miles of water trails for paddling, boating, and fishing. Some lakefronts even have crystal-clear water and white-sand beaches, such as the "Caribbean of Michigan" aka the massive Torch Lake.

However, the dream of a lakeside home may seem unattainable for many. The median price of a single-family home in the U.S. has increased significantly and currently hovers between $400,000 and $450,000 (via Yahoo Finance). But for those willing to settle in this northern state, Michigan has a wealth of waterfront towns with affordable homes, a short distance from spectacular Great Lakes views. There are some extra costs to be aware of, though. Energy bills in the winter are high in this famously cold northern state. Plus, you'll need to pay for snow maintenance. And if you're thinking of buying, make sure you learn about Michigan's unique property taxes.

For those who yearn for a home by the Great Lakes, however, Michigan is the place to be in your golden years. We combed through the rankings of real estate agencies and cost of living indicators to come up with this list of four of the most affordable retirement destinations in the Great Lakes State (note that all prices listed are as of the time of this writing). All of the towns included here offer good value and excellent access to the Great Lakes.