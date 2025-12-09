Florida's Up-And-Coming Fort Lauderdale Neighborhood Is A Walkable Gem With Friendly Vibes
The American Automobile Association (AAA) predicted that Fort Lauderdale would be one of the United States' most popular Thanksgiving getaways this year, and it's not hard to see why. Nicknamed "the Venice of America" for its picturesque canals and lively art scene, Fort Lauderdale has 24 miles of sandy beaches and 300 miles of waterways. It's also home to Las Olas Boulevard, the most walkable street in Florida. Another pedestrian-friendly area that's lesser-known to tourists is the up-and-coming neighborhood of South Middle River.
Located about three miles inland from the Atlantic oceanfront (a 12-minute drive, 25-minute bike ride, or 40 minutes using public transportation), South Middle River is a friendly, walkable neighborhood with a suburban vibe, tree-lined streets, and a population of around 9,000 people. One of its top assets is the easy access to outdoor recreation areas, including Middle River, a popular spot for stand-up paddleboarding, boating, and kayaking. Holiday Park has tennis courts, a picnic area, walking paths, and a playground for children.
Explore South Middle River on foot
You don't need a car to explore South Middle River's highlights. Stroll over to Magnolia Caffee, a vintage-style café with quaint indoor and outdoor seating, for tea or coffee to start the day. "The atmosphere is so cozy and charming," said one reviewer on Google, "it feels like stepping back in time." As another wrote, "the most eclectic café in Florida for sure." Specializing in brunch treats like berry-topped waffles and key lime pie, the café is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, to 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday.
From there, it's just a ten-minute walk to Warfield Park, a leafy recreation area with a playground and a basketball court. Dating back to 1911, it's the oldest park in the city. Just across from the park, stop into Sunrise Bakery for Haitian-style snacks like guava cheese turnovers and baked spinach patties. Also on the menu are freshly pressed juices made from passion fruit and soursop. The bakery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Sunday, when it closes at 1 p.m.
Plan a visit to Fort Lauderdale
Continue to Patio Bar & Pizza, about a 12-minute walk. Serving delicious pizzas on a pretty open-air patio illuminated by twinkling lights, it's a locals' favorite. "I love the outdoor vibe, the music, and the energy of the place," said one Google reviewer. "Definitely one of my go-to places when I want a fun night out with good food and good vibes!" The restaurant is open from 5 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, to midnight Wednesday-Thursday, to 2 a.m. Friday, from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, and from 3 to 10 p.m. Sunday.
There aren't many hotels in the mostly residential South Middle River district, but it's convenient to stay nearby in Wilton Manors, just north of the neighborhood. Considered one of the most livable areas in the state, the under-the-radar destination is home to the Wilton River Suites Hotel (rooms from $384 per night) is an elegant lodging with a palm tree-framed outdoor pool. Another option is to rent a bungalow or studio apartment in the neighborhood through Airbnb — some come with private pools.
South Middle River is about a 20-minute drive or Uber ride from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The same trip takes about an hour using public transit.