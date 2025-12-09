Florida's Up-And-Coming Fort Lauderdale Neighborhood Is A Walkable Gem With Friendly Vibes

Continue to Patio Bar & Pizza, about a 12-minute walk. Serving delicious pizzas on a pretty open-air patio illuminated by twinkling lights, it's a locals' favorite. "I love the outdoor vibe, the music, and the energy of the place," said one Google reviewer. "Definitely one of my go-to places when I want a fun night out with good food and good vibes!" The restaurant is open from 5 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, to midnight Wednesday-Thursday, to 2 a.m. Friday, from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, and from 3 to 10 p.m. Sunday.

There aren't many hotels in the mostly residential South Middle River district, but it's convenient to stay nearby in Wilton Manors, just north of the neighborhood. Considered one of the most livable areas in the state, the under-the-radar destination is home to the Wilton River Suites Hotel (rooms from $384 per night) is an elegant lodging with a palm tree-framed outdoor pool. Another option is to rent a bungalow or studio apartment in the neighborhood through Airbnb — some come with private pools.

South Middle River is about a 20-minute drive or Uber ride from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The same trip takes about an hour using public transit.