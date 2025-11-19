3 Florida Cities Will Be The US' Most Popular Thanksgiving Getaways For 2025, Per AAA
It's going to be an unusually busy holiday season for travelers. Following the extended government shutdown — a 43-day period in which major airports struggled and travelers resorted to renting U-Hauls amid mass flight cancellations – federally mandated transportation operations are once again running across the country. As the American Automobile Association (AAA) reports, Americans are projected to travel in record numbers during the holiday period in 2025. More people are expected to pass through U.S. airports than ever before, and in the upcoming weeks the highest numbers of land- and air-travelers are forecast in a trio of Florida cities around Thanksgiving: Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.
Some may imagine scenic New England villages or quaint Norman Rockwell-esque settings when they think of Thanksgiving, but there's a reason so many are headed south for turkey day. As it turns out, the appeal has to do with cruises, theme parks, and warm weather. Orlando is, of course, the gateway to Walt Disney World, which many consider to be great place to visit over the holidays. Fort Lauderdale, home to one of the world's busiest cruise hubs, is a fantastic spot for a tropical stroll down the most walkable street in Florida. And Miami, nicknamed "the cruise capital of the world," sees 248 days of sunshine each year on average — ideal for outdoor activities like walking, cycling, or sailing after the Thanksgiving meal.
Celebrating the holiday in Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, or Miami
Given the fair weather compared with many other parts of the country — and the fact that flights are taking off and landing on a regular schedule again — it makes sense that so many travelers are choosing an escape to Florida this Thanksgiving. According to the AAA report, next week brings an upswing in the overall number of people heading to destinations at least 50 miles from home. Nearly 82 million people are expected to travel between Tuesday, November 25, 2025, and Monday, December 1, 2025, which is 1.6 million more people than the same period last year. Those numbers include about 6 million passengers on domestic flights and another 73 million traveling by car.
"Thanksgiving travel numbers are always impressive," said Stacey Barber, Vice President of AAA Travel. "Because this holiday has become synonymous with heading out of town to spend time with loved ones. People are willing to brave the crowds and make last-minute adjustments to their plans to make lifelong memories, whether it's visiting extended family or meeting up with friends."
That's not to say that travel will be easy next week. Air travelers with flexibility should carefully consider their flight itineraries: The Sunday after Thanksgiving is one of the busiest — and therefore worst — days of the year to travel. And while Florida cities are likely to be sunny and pleasant next week, winter weather in other parts of the United States could affect flights in and out of the major regional airports — not to mention that Florida's 2025 hurricane season technically runs through the end of November. If you're traveling by car, even within your home state, AAA suggests hitting the road early in the day to avoid traffic jams on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons before Thanksgiving.