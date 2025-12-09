California's Under-The-Radar Sonoma County Hamlet Is Gaining Popularity Thanks To Google Maps
For years, travel headlines have shown how social media platforms can make a destination skyrocket in popularity, like when New Zealand's Wānaka Tree became famous thanks to a viral photo and Instagram hashtag. Now, Google Maps is having the same effect, turning the under-the-radar hamlet of Valley Ford in California's Sonoma County into an up-and-coming tourist attraction.
Valley Ford is a tiny community with a population of under 150 people. It's located about an hour and 15-minute drive north of San Francisco and about a 20-minute drive north of Tomales Bay, the place San Francisco locals escape to for beautiful beaches and some of America's best oysters.
Usually, Valley Ford is a quiet place, and local news outlets frequently describe it as "sleepy," but in recent years, it's seen an uptick in visitors. Residents think it's because of a Google Maps algorithm change — instead of routing drivers passing by the area through the nearby town of Bodega, the directions now take them to Valley Ford.
Visiting Valley Ford, California
Valley Ford is an easy afternoon stop or day trip from San Francisco, Tomales Bay, or other areas in the region, such as Santa Rosa, the rising craft beer capital of California (about a 30-minute drive away). Although bemused by the source, residents welcome the surge in tourism. "I think it's unique and we want our town to flourish, we accept anyone and everyone outside of the area," local dairy farmer Karen Bianchi-Moreda told Daily Mail. "Come and see our little town full of life and love. It's the uniqueness, it's just a really fun little town."
Visitors to Valley Fod will experience scenic countryside with rolling green hills and local farms. Valley Ford is located within Sonoma County's dairy belt, and you'll likely spot cattle, horses, and sheep as you drive. Historic buildings such as the Valley Ford Hotel, built in 1864, give the town a quaint, charming feel.
Valley Ford also has a unique artistic history. In 1976, environmental artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude completed a temporary art piece called "Running Fence," encompassing 24.5 miles of heavy woven white nylon fabric hung from steel cables placed through Valley Ford and the surrounding area. While the art piece was dismantled a few weeks after it was completed, the town installed a bronze plaque and pole to commemorate it.
What to do in Valley Ford
Visitors to Valley Ford can have a meal at a local eatery or browse wares at a local shop. Inside the Valley Ford Hotel, Rocker's Roadhouse serves "Southern fare with California flair," such as Dungeness crab and Tomales Bay oysters. One Tripadvisor reviewer calls it "Some of the best cajun food this side of the Mississippi."
Another restaurant housed in a historic building constructed in 1908 is Dinucci's Restaurant and Bar, serving family-style Italian meals, with a storied past. Celebrities like Clint Eastwood, John Travolta, and Tippi Hedren have all dined there. "When you want a break from all the seafood in Bodega Bay, this is a great place for delicious Italian food," writes a Tripadvisor reviewer. For a more casual meal or a quick coffee, stop by Estero Cafe, which reviewers describe as "eclectic" and a "hidden gem."
Foodies will also want to browse shops to take home some local cheese or seafood. The award-winning Valley Ford Cheese and Creamery has a small storefront in Valley Ford where you can shop for artisan cheeses and freshly baked goods. The Valley Ford Market describes itself as an "upscale country store offering a delightful blend of provisions and local specialties," while you can browse Western-inspired goods, like candles and ceramics, at the ranch boutique, Farrell.