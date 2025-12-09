California's Under-The-Radar Sonoma County Hamlet Is Gaining Popularity Thanks To Google Maps

For years, travel headlines have shown how social media platforms can make a destination skyrocket in popularity, like when New Zealand's Wānaka Tree became famous thanks to a viral photo and Instagram hashtag. Now, Google Maps is having the same effect, turning the under-the-radar hamlet of Valley Ford in California's Sonoma County into an up-and-coming tourist attraction.

Valley Ford is a tiny community with a population of under 150 people. It's located about an hour and 15-minute drive north of San Francisco and about a 20-minute drive north of Tomales Bay, the place San Francisco locals escape to for beautiful beaches and some of America's best oysters.

Usually, Valley Ford is a quiet place, and local news outlets frequently describe it as "sleepy," but in recent years, it's seen an uptick in visitors. Residents think it's because of a Google Maps algorithm change — instead of routing drivers passing by the area through the nearby town of Bodega, the directions now take them to Valley Ford.