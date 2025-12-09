America's Safest State For Solo Travel Is An Idyllic East Coast Escape, Per A 2025 Study
Organizing solo travel can be very different from planning a family vacation or booking an affordable friends' trip. Instead of looking for daytime activities that work for both toddlers and teens or searching for restaurants that can accommodate a table of twelve, you might be pondering ways to ensure that your solo vacation feels easy, safe, and empowering. According to recent data shared with Islands by Silver Law Firm, an East Coast escape comes out on top in this department: Massachusetts.
Its 2025 study examined 2023 data from the FBI, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Bureau of Transportation Statistics, and other sources to find the safest and least safe states for solo travelers. The study gives all 50 states and D.C. a Solo Safety Score based on crime rates, road safety, access to emergency services, and transport infrastructure. According to the analysis, the safest state for solo travel is Massachusetts, earning the maximum Solo Safety Score of 100.
Next in line is Rhode Island, with a score of 97.18, followed by New Jersey, New York, and Illinois. Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Connecticut, and New Hampshire round out the top 10 safest states for solo travel. The least safe state for solo travel is New Mexico, followed by Arkansas, Tennessee, the District of Columbia, and Wyoming.
Why is Massachusetts the safest state for solo travel
The reason for Massachusetts' high score primarily comes down to road safety. In the study, Massachusetts earned the highest road safety score in the country by a wide margin, thanks to low traffic fatality rates and well-maintained highways. The state's crime safety score was also quite impressive at 85.74, though it falls in line with other states in the top 10, such as Connecticut (87.02) and New Jersey (84.16). "Massachusetts benefits from excellent road infrastructure and a compact geography," said Elliot Silver, attorney at Silver Law Firm, in a press release. "For solo travelers, this means fewer stretches of isolated highway and easier access to help if needed. The state's dense population means cell service is reliable almost everywhere."
Meanwhile, Rhode Island had one of the best crime safety scores in the country at 92.43 and the second-highest Solo Safety Score overall. "Smaller states like Rhode Island can be ideal for first-time solo travelers," noted Silver. "You're never far from civilization, which reduces the risk of being stranded. The high crime safety rating also means you can explore confidently, though you should still stay aware of your surroundings." The Northeast had a strong showing on the list, with the top four all located in the region. So if you're seeking a safe and scenic place for your next solo getaway, consider planning an epic road trip through its picturesque landscapes.