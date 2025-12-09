America's Safest State For Solo Travel Is An Idyllic East Coast Escape, Per A 2025 Study

Organizing solo travel can be very different from planning a family vacation or booking an affordable friends' trip. Instead of looking for daytime activities that work for both toddlers and teens or searching for restaurants that can accommodate a table of twelve, you might be pondering ways to ensure that your solo vacation feels easy, safe, and empowering. According to recent data shared with Islands by Silver Law Firm, an East Coast escape comes out on top in this department: Massachusetts.

Its 2025 study examined 2023 data from the FBI, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Bureau of Transportation Statistics, and other sources to find the safest and least safe states for solo travelers. The study gives all 50 states and D.C. a Solo Safety Score based on crime rates, road safety, access to emergency services, and transport infrastructure. According to the analysis, the safest state for solo travel is Massachusetts, earning the maximum Solo Safety Score of 100.

Next in line is Rhode Island, with a score of 97.18, followed by New Jersey, New York, and Illinois. Minnesota, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Connecticut, and New Hampshire round out the top 10 safest states for solo travel. The least safe state for solo travel is New Mexico, followed by Arkansas, Tennessee, the District of Columbia, and Wyoming.