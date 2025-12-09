Chicago's Best-Kept Secret From Tourists Is A Walkable Underground Tunnel With Shops And Eateries

With ice skating in Millennium Park, a candlelit Santa Lucia celebration, and a rooftop bar with cozy heated igloos, there's no doubt that Chicago is magical in winter. It's also frigid to walk around the city, thanks to lake effect snow events that bring freezing winds and precipitation to the Great Lakes region. Luckily, Chicagoans have a way to stay warm while moving from point A to B in the chilliest months of the year. Not that you'd know about it as a visitor — the Chicago Pedway, a walkable underground tunnel with shops and eateries, is a well-kept secret from most tourists.

"I know there are underground walkways in the Loop," said one user on Reddit, "but specifically, where are the exits and entrances for them?" The top comment put forward a succinct response. "If you've been in Chicago for less than five years, you don't get to see them. You have to stay above ground during the winter to harden yourself against the cold."

For those who aren't already in the know about the secret subterranean system in the city that Time Out named the "world's most beautiful" for 2025, the Pedway dates back to 1951. Initially, a pair of tunnels was constructed to create an underground link between the Red and Blue Line CTA subway stations (at Washington Street and Jackson Boulevard, respectively). The idea was to offer commuters a safer and more comfortable way to make their connections in extreme weather, as well as to alleviate traffic congestion on the street level. New segments were added in the years that followed, and today, the Pedway features more than five miles (or 40 city blocks) of underground passageways.