Chicago's Best-Kept Secret From Tourists Is A Walkable Underground Tunnel With Shops And Eateries
With ice skating in Millennium Park, a candlelit Santa Lucia celebration, and a rooftop bar with cozy heated igloos, there's no doubt that Chicago is magical in winter. It's also frigid to walk around the city, thanks to lake effect snow events that bring freezing winds and precipitation to the Great Lakes region. Luckily, Chicagoans have a way to stay warm while moving from point A to B in the chilliest months of the year. Not that you'd know about it as a visitor — the Chicago Pedway, a walkable underground tunnel with shops and eateries, is a well-kept secret from most tourists.
"I know there are underground walkways in the Loop," said one user on Reddit, "but specifically, where are the exits and entrances for them?" The top comment put forward a succinct response. "If you've been in Chicago for less than five years, you don't get to see them. You have to stay above ground during the winter to harden yourself against the cold."
For those who aren't already in the know about the secret subterranean system in the city that Time Out named the "world's most beautiful" for 2025, the Pedway dates back to 1951. Initially, a pair of tunnels was constructed to create an underground link between the Red and Blue Line CTA subway stations (at Washington Street and Jackson Boulevard, respectively). The idea was to offer commuters a safer and more comfortable way to make their connections in extreme weather, as well as to alleviate traffic congestion on the street level. New segments were added in the years that followed, and today, the Pedway features more than five miles (or 40 city blocks) of underground passageways.
Explore Chicago's underground Pedway
Apart from connecting to the train or subway, what is there to see and do along the Pedway? The Macy's department store on State Street, with four entrances to the Pedway from inside, is a good place to start. The landmark opened in 1858. Its elegant wood-paneled Walnut Room — the first restaurant to open inside a department store — is a memorable place to pause for coffee or a glass of wine (open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. most days). Admire the building's stained glass windows as you descend into the Pedway.
From the centrally located Macy's, you could head west toward City Hall, or east toward the lake and Millennium Station, which offers access to the Chicago Cultural Center (open daily 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Free to enter, it's home to the world's largest Tiffany dome. As you wander through the Pedway, you'll see casual food options like Au Bon Pain, Houlihan's, and I Love Sushi. You'll also pass retailers, including beauty shops, hair salons, shoe repair specialists, the Pedway Market, ideal for grab-and-go snacks and drinks, and Folklore Crafts, selling art and accessories from around the world.
If the snow and wind are too much to take, you can even stay right on the Pedway. Several hotels in Lakeshore East are connected to the underground network, including Swissôtel Chicago (rates from $134 per night in winter), with rooms overlooking the Chicago River and Lake Michigan. Another option is the Hyatt Regency (from $172 per night), the largest hotel in downtown, offering easy access to the Loop, a lively waterfront neighborhood with diverse dining and artsy charm. Catch the CTA Blue Line to Chicago O'Hare International Airport (one hour) or the Orange Line to Midway International Airport (40 minutes).