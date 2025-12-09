5 Of The Worst Air Travel Myths, Busted

If you think back to the COVID-19 pandemic, traveling by plane was seen as a high risk, due to being in such close proximity to so many other people in a contained space. To help minimize the risk of contamination, airlines and the TSA enforced mask mandates, but many travelers were still wary of breathing in the same air as so many strangers for hours at a time. Thankfully, though, the air inside a plane is much cleaner than you might think. While there are still risks of contracting disease (for example, if your neighbor coughs or sneezes in your direction), you can breathe easy while flying. Instead, you might want to worry about the other dirty surfaces on an airplane.

But how is this possible? First, almost all commercial planes are equipped with HEPA air filters, which are designed to remove particles and pathogens from the air. About 40% of all the air on a plane is pumped in through the ceiling and pumped out through vents below the windows. Because the air is moving fast (about a yard per second), there's little cross-contamination between streams.

The other reason the air on a plane is so clean is that the remaining 60% of it is fresh from outside. Typically, all the air in the cabin is replaced every three minutes, making it difficult for germs and viruses to spread around. This air change is also why the cabin doesn't stink, despite the unexpected science of why you pass more gas on a plane.