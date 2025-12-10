Between Chicago And Naperville Is A Friendly Suburb Framed By Gardens And Boutique Shops
Some of the things that define a perfect suburb are local amenities, green spaces, and a welcoming environment — all three of which Lisle, Illinois, possesses. Located in DuPage County, this friendly village provides a high quality of life and affordable housing in comparison to its neighboring city, Naperville. At the time of writing, Niche.com estimates that the latter's median home value is $509,900, whereas Lisle's average is $407,000. Even rent is significantly cheaper in this suburban destination; the average rent here is $300 less than in Naperville. There are many advantages of living here, starting from its cool downtown scene and businesses to the sprawling gardens and quaint parks that give it its nickname, "The Arboretum Village."
Lisle residents enjoy retail therapy at the boutique stores and various shopping districts within the area. The commercial district at Route 53 and Maple Avenue has a mix of local and chain brands. Green Trails Shopping Center is everyone's one-stop shop for clothing, groceries, dining, and more — the same goes for College Square Shopping Center. Downtown Lisle is a walkable retail hub, with more stores and restaurants lining its streets. When all you want is to stroll among lush greenery, there's no better place than the expansive Morton Arboretum. Not only that, but the smaller parks make for excellent jogging and picnicking spots, while the Lisle French Market brings the community together every Saturday from May to October.
Lisle is situated 10 minutes east of Naperville, the charming Midwest suburb recently named the best place to live in America for 2025. Chicago is roughly a 30-minute drive away, while coming from Rockford takes one hour and 15 minutes. Regarding where to stay, accommodations include Hyatt Regency, DoubleTree by Hilton, Sheraton Hotel, and Extended Stay America Select Suites, with more vacation rentals available on Airbnb. If you're flying in from out of state, the nearest major airport is Chicago O'Hare International Airport, located about 25 minutes northeast of Lisle by car.
Explore the remarkable arboretum in Lisle, Illinois
The 1,700-acre Morton Arboretum may not make the usual list of the best botanical gardens in America, but this gem offers just as verdant an experience. This gorgeous haven is covered with meadows, forests, and vast wetlands, with lakes dotted all over the place. The Gerard T. Donnelly Grand Garden consists of three distinct areas across two acres — the Joy of Plants Garden features perennials and towering trees, while the Celebration Garden is a popular wedding venue, with blooming kaleidoscopic flowers. Both gardens are connected by the Centennial Plaza in the middle, where you can meander among wisteria and honeysuckle vines.
The one-acre Maze Garden is one of the arboretum's highlights — solve the labyrinth of shrubs to arrive at the lookout platform and reward yourself with striking views. If you're visiting from April to mid-November, you can't miss the Fragrance Garden. A mere whiff of the Kentucky wisteria and Korean boxwood is enough to tingle your senses. What's more, the arboretum boasts over 100 acres of prairie and wetlands, with tall grasses and flowers blanketing the landscape. Not only is this a wonderful place to immerse yourself in nature, but it's also a prime example of habitat restoration. The four-acre Children's Garden is another family-friendly favorite.
As you wander around, you'll notice that oaks dominate the arboretum's east side — there are 98 different kinds growing in the area, 17 of which are native to Illinois. White, bur, Liaotung, Hartwiss, and gland-bearing oaks are some of the species you'll encounter. The Morton Arboretum frequently hosts exhibitions on its collections, research, history, and the importance of nature. During the holiday season, you can attend one of their "Electric Illumination" events, where you'll be dancing all night and drinking hot chocolate, all while enjoying a fantastic light show.
Hit the shops and other attractions in Lisle, Illinois
Instead of clicking "add to cart," in-person shopping is highly encouraged in Lisle. Whether you're looking to buy birthday gifts, holiday presents, or just a little something for yourself, you'll find what you're looking for at Maison Russe. Their collection includes vintage porcelain, paintings, matryoshka dolls, collectibles, and more. If you have home decor in mind, Jennifer Rizzo Home + Studio is the place to be — from purchasing fun items for your home to attending a DIY workshop, this spot is a great way to combine both hobbies. Tina's Closet, on the other hand, has you covered with loungewear, lingerie, and swimwear.
Those interested in crystals, essential oils, and scented candles can make their way to Karma and Love. Shop for handmade bracelets, gemstone necklaces, incense, and everything in between that tend to your spiritual needs. As for your intellectual needs, head to Swallow Stories Bookshop to browse their selection. Featuring romance, horror, thriller, sci-fi, self-help, memoirs, and young adult novels, this store has every title you can think of — you can also buy e-books, games, advent calendars, and puzzles.
When you're not strolling in the gardens or swinging by the stores, check out some of Lisle's attractions, like the Museums at Lisle Station Park. You'll learn about the regional history and view exhibits like the CB&Q Waycar #14584, Beaubien Tavern, Netzley-Yender House, and Lisle Depot. Other artifacts you'll come across are Lisle's first congregational church plate, Hatch family cider press, and an antique baby bassinet. Stop by the Jurica-Suchy Nature Museum, too, housed in Benedictine University, with natural history specimens on display. Illinois is full of idyllic suburbs worth visiting — the affluent Chicago suburb, Lake Barrington, is a walkable gem with small-town charm that should be next on your list.