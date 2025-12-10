Between Chicago And Naperville Is A Friendly Suburb Framed By Gardens And Boutique Shops

Some of the things that define a perfect suburb are local amenities, green spaces, and a welcoming environment — all three of which Lisle, Illinois, possesses. Located in DuPage County, this friendly village provides a high quality of life and affordable housing in comparison to its neighboring city, Naperville. At the time of writing, Niche.com estimates that the latter's median home value is $509,900, whereas Lisle's average is $407,000. Even rent is significantly cheaper in this suburban destination; the average rent here is $300 less than in Naperville. There are many advantages of living here, starting from its cool downtown scene and businesses to the sprawling gardens and quaint parks that give it its nickname, "The Arboretum Village."

Lisle residents enjoy retail therapy at the boutique stores and various shopping districts within the area. The commercial district at Route 53 and Maple Avenue has a mix of local and chain brands. Green Trails Shopping Center is everyone's one-stop shop for clothing, groceries, dining, and more — the same goes for College Square Shopping Center. Downtown Lisle is a walkable retail hub, with more stores and restaurants lining its streets. When all you want is to stroll among lush greenery, there's no better place than the expansive Morton Arboretum. Not only that, but the smaller parks make for excellent jogging and picnicking spots, while the Lisle French Market brings the community together every Saturday from May to October.

Lisle is situated 10 minutes east of Naperville, the charming Midwest suburb recently named the best place to live in America for 2025. Chicago is roughly a 30-minute drive away, while coming from Rockford takes one hour and 15 minutes. Regarding where to stay, accommodations include Hyatt Regency, DoubleTree by Hilton, Sheraton Hotel, and Extended Stay America Select Suites, with more vacation rentals available on Airbnb. If you're flying in from out of state, the nearest major airport is Chicago O'Hare International Airport, located about 25 minutes northeast of Lisle by car.