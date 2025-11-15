Illinois' Affluent Chicago Suburb Is A Walkable Gem With Small-Town Charm And A Serene Lake
Chicago is the third-largest city in the United States, and it has all the hustle and bustle of a big city with skyscrapers, cultural hubs, and America's coolest neighborhood for 2025. The more than 55 million tourists who visit each year discover that there are unwritten rules to living in Chicago, like walking quickly downtown and stepping aside to let people exit the L before boarding. If you need a break from big city life, Chicago's suburbs offer a more laid-back style of living. In particular, the affluent suburb of Lake Barrington, with its waterfront homes and manicured neighborhoods, offers small-town charm and a serene lake.
Located about 40 miles northwest of the Chicago Loop, Lake Barrington can be reached either by car or by Metra train. Lake Barrington's website describes the suburb as "an oasis of gracious countryside living," thanks to outdoor landmarks like its namesake lake, the Fox River, the Fox River Forest Preserve, and the Grassy Lake Forest Preserve.
Lake Barrington's serene lake, forests, and walking trails
Lake Barrington's outdoor spaces are a highlight. The suburb is located within Illinois' Lake County, near other scenic suburbs like the more affordable Mundelein. And just as the name implies, the town of Lake Barrington is full of lakes. Of course, there's Lake Barrington itself, and the town also borders Tower Lakes, Grassy Lake, and the Fox River. Visitors can enjoy the suburb's outdoor amenities by visiting the public parks and nature reserves, as well as a public marina on the Fox River. "We had a delightful picnic along the walking trail and water. Watched 100 boats go by for a couple of hours and enjoyed getting closer to nature and away from roads," writes one Google reviewer of the marina.
Near the marina, you'll find the Fox River Forest Preserve, with walking and equestrian trails, a boat launch, and fishing piers. And a five-minute drive away, you can explore the Grassy Lake Forest Preserve (pictured above), featuring almost 700 acres of woodlands, marshes, and hills, and 5.8 miles of walking trails with scenic views of the Fox River Valley. Visitors love the wonderful views and excellent birding.
Eat, drink, and shop local in Lake Barrington
With a population of 5,400, Lake Barrington has a tiny fraction of the population of Chicago's 2.7 million residents, and that small-town charm is evident when exploring the business area. Most of the local businesses are located in the walkable Pepper Road Business Park or nearby off North Pepper Road or North Kelsey Road. Browse clothing, jewelry, and gifts at Angelina's, shop for vintage rugs at Bente Vintage, or check out the retro home decor at Tattered Tiques. In the winter, you can meet all your Christmas decor needs at Treetime Christmas Creations and the Winterberry Companies.
Hungry? Stop by Wild Onion Brewery for a local craft beer and a bite (above), or coffeeshop Pepper Park Coffee for a latte and a pastry. Sit-down restaurants include Lake Barrington Steakhouse, led by Michael Jordan's former chef, and Kelsey Road House, with homestyle cooking like chicken pot pie and mac and cheese. One Yelp reviewer even describes the latter as "a family favorite for over 40 years."