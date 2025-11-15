Illinois' Affluent Chicago Suburb Is A Walkable Gem With Small-Town Charm And A Serene Lake

Chicago is the third-largest city in the United States, and it has all the hustle and bustle of a big city with skyscrapers, cultural hubs, and America's coolest neighborhood for 2025. The more than 55 million tourists who visit each year discover that there are unwritten rules to living in Chicago, like walking quickly downtown and stepping aside to let people exit the L before boarding. If you need a break from big city life, Chicago's suburbs offer a more laid-back style of living. In particular, the affluent suburb of Lake Barrington, with its waterfront homes and manicured neighborhoods, offers small-town charm and a serene lake.

Located about 40 miles northwest of the Chicago Loop, Lake Barrington can be reached either by car or by Metra train. Lake Barrington's website describes the suburb as "an oasis of gracious countryside living," thanks to outdoor landmarks like its namesake lake, the Fox River, the Fox River Forest Preserve, and the Grassy Lake Forest Preserve.