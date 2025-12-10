California's Iconic Fashion Monument Is A Walkable Beverly Hills Gem With High-End Boutiques
Some people plan their vacations around delicious food or sunny weather, while others are more focused on shopping. From Paris' maze of treasures in the Marché aux Puces de Saint-Ouen to the luxe shops of Chicago's Magnificent Mile, world-famous shopping destinations offer a stylish reason to travel. In Beverly Hills, California, you'll find another iconic and walkable fashion monument surrounded by high-end boutiques: the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style.
You might be familiar with the world-famous luxury shopping of Rodeo Drive from '90s movies like "Pretty Woman" and "Clueless." In 2003, the City of Beverly Hills and the Rodeo Drive Committee elevated the street from shopping destination to fashion monument by introducing the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style, a series of plaques honoring fashion designers and other industry experts for their contributions to the field. It's like the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but for fashion. Glance from the palm trees and storefronts to the sidewalk as you stroll, and you'll see plaques dedicated to designers like Tom Ford, Giorgio Armani, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Donatello Versace, as well as fashion icons such as Princess Grace of Monaco and Iman.
Visiting Rodeo Drive Walk of Style
Rodeo Drive is one of the most expensive streets in the world, but the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style offers budget travelers a way to enjoy the area without breaking the bank. "Walking along the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style was an unforgettable experience. It's like an open-air museum celebrating the icons of fashion and design—from Giorgio Armani to Donatella Versace. The bronze plaques lining the street, each with a designer's signature and quote, make the stroll feel both elegant and inspiring," wrote one Google reviewer.
The Rodeo Drive Walk of Style's centerpiece is a 14-foot-high Robert Graham sculpture of a woman's body, appropriately named "Torso." Graham was known for his larger-than-life nudes that often caused controversy; the "Torso" sculpture in particular has sparked discussion of beauty standards. "The sculpture is a constant reminder of what is the expected shape of a woman in fashion to have," writes one art blogger.
The sculpture was installed in 2003, five years before Graham died in 2008 at the age of 70. When he passed away, an obituary called him the "master of the bronze monument," and then-governor Arnold Schwarzenegger said, "Robert was an amazing sculptor who forever shaped the presence of sculpture art throughout California and the world. His work was truly influential, and he will forever remain an icon in this state." The sculpture is located at the intersection of Rodeo Drive and Dayton Way.
Shopping on Rodeo Drive
Shoppers, be warned. Along with praise for the fashion history and architecture, reviews for both Rodeo Drive Walk of Style and Rodeo Drive are full of comments expressing sticker shock at the prices in the high-end boutiques, which can exceed $10,000 for a single item. If you plan to make purchases rather than just browse the storefronts and Walk of Style plaques, do a little research on the prices you can expect to pay first. Rodeo Drive is home to stores like the House of Bijan, known as "the world's most expensive store," with customers including U.S. presidents, British royalty, and movie stars like Pierce Brosnan.
Those with deep pockets, however, will have the chance to shop luxury brands like Celine, Chanel, Dior, Fendi, Gucci, and Prada. Open TikTok and you'll see videos of influencers dropping $4,000 on a Cartier watch. If that's not in your budget, some people have a fun time trying to find the cheapest item in each high-end luxury store, like a $50 Gucci lipstick or a five-pack of Saint Laurent lighters for $40.
Even if you don't buy anything, you can still walk around and browse. One Tripadvisor reviewer writes, "Fine boutiques, shiny cars, and well-kept streets — here you can feel the special flair of Beverly Hills. Even if you don't buy anything, it's fun to just stroll along and enjoy the atmosphere."