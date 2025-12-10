California's Iconic Fashion Monument Is A Walkable Beverly Hills Gem With High-End Boutiques

Rodeo Drive is one of the most expensive streets in the world, but the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style offers budget travelers a way to enjoy the area without breaking the bank. "Walking along the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style was an unforgettable experience. It's like an open-air museum celebrating the icons of fashion and design—from Giorgio Armani to Donatella Versace. The bronze plaques lining the street, each with a designer's signature and quote, make the stroll feel both elegant and inspiring," wrote one Google reviewer.

The Rodeo Drive Walk of Style's centerpiece is a 14-foot-high Robert Graham sculpture of a woman's body, appropriately named "Torso." Graham was known for his larger-than-life nudes that often caused controversy; the "Torso" sculpture in particular has sparked discussion of beauty standards. "The sculpture is a constant reminder of what is the expected shape of a woman in fashion to have," writes one art blogger.

The sculpture was installed in 2003, five years before Graham died in 2008 at the age of 70. When he passed away, an obituary called him the "master of the bronze monument," and then-governor Arnold Schwarzenegger said, "Robert was an amazing sculptor who forever shaped the presence of sculpture art throughout California and the world. His work was truly influential, and he will forever remain an icon in this state." The sculpture is located at the intersection of Rodeo Drive and Dayton Way.