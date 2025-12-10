These 5 US Cities Had The Most Dramatic Increase In Cost Of Travel For 2025

City hopping in the USA can be a pricy business. From the gritty neighborhoods of New York City to the hills of San Francisco, some of the great metropolises of the country are often counted among the most expensive destinations in the world. The Independent even places the Big Apple above Stockholm and Venice, calling it the second-priciest place on the planet — not great news for travelers eager to hit the world-famous shopping of Fifth Avenue.

The thing is, some cities have been getting even pricier in recent years, which is where this guide comes in. Using data from a recent Forbes report, here is a quintet of urban hotspots where your money now goes a little (or even quite a lot) less far than it did only a few years ago.

The bad news? It includes some of the country's most alluring towns — think the likes of Chicago, Conde Nast Traveler's Best Big City in the U.S. for nine years running, and the gorgeous South Carolina city of Charleston, with its European-style buildings and stacks of galleries and theater houses. Perhaps it's time to start saving for your next city break.