Sandwiched Between Fort Worth And Waco Is Texas' Charming Town With A Crystal-Clear Lake

If you're a fan of lake-based activities, you may want to look to the heart of the Lone Star State for your next vacation. Nicknamed the "Getaway Capital of Texas," the small community of Whitney is beloved for its eponymous loch, the great Lake Whitney. The crystal-clear reservoir is nestled in the Grand Prairie region, right along the snaking waters of the Brazos River, which is the longest river to flow entirely within the state's borders.

With water like that, it's pretty easy to see why more than 2,000 Texans call Whitney home. As one resident succinctly described the area on Niche, the charming Hill County retreat is a "semi-rural, downhome, friendly, lake lovers destination." The local added, "I recommend you visit for yourself and find your own little piece of apple pie."

This sweet slice of Texas was born as a railroad town back in the 1870s, but the tracks have since been phased out. Whitney now stands at the junction of State Highway 22 and Farm Road 933, perched between the bustling city of Fort Worth (aka, "where the West begins) and the artsy, historic gem of a town of Waco. If you're not from around these parts, you can fly into the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and make the 90-mile trek down to Whitney, or catch a connecting flight to the Waco Regional Airport (ACT), which is only about a 35-minute drive away.