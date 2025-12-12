The 5 Best Coffee Shops You Can Find In Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach may be best known for its sun-soaked boardwalk, wide-open coast, and breezy coastal energy, but its coffee culture is as laid-back as its beaches. Tucked amongst surf shops, residential pockets, and creative corridors, the city's cafés offer a blend of personality and craft that reflects VB's easygoing charm. Here, coffee is an experience shaped by local roasters, thoughtful baristas, and spaces designed to make you want to hang loose and chill.

Whether you're hunting for a bright, citrusy espresso pulled in a minimalist modern café, a cozy neighborhood breakfast nook where the staff remembers your order, or a roastery committed to small-batch beans and bold experimentation, this affordable city delivers. The five shops highlighted in this article were chosen with the following guidelines in mind: each one offers a memorable atmosphere, genuine good vibes, and, most importantly, truly excellent coffee.

I've personally visited every spot on this list, and each one left an impression for its own reasons. Some surprised me with inventive seasonal drinks, while others won me over with warm hospitality or stunning ocean views. Together, they capture the range and richness of Virginia Beach's evolving coffee scene. Whether you're a local looking for a new go-to or a traveler carving out your perfect caffeine stop between beach days, these are five places worth adding to your list.