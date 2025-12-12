The 5 Best Coffee Shops You Can Find In Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach may be best known for its sun-soaked boardwalk, wide-open coast, and breezy coastal energy, but its coffee culture is as laid-back as its beaches. Tucked amongst surf shops, residential pockets, and creative corridors, the city's cafés offer a blend of personality and craft that reflects VB's easygoing charm. Here, coffee is an experience shaped by local roasters, thoughtful baristas, and spaces designed to make you want to hang loose and chill.
Whether you're hunting for a bright, citrusy espresso pulled in a minimalist modern café, a cozy neighborhood breakfast nook where the staff remembers your order, or a roastery committed to small-batch beans and bold experimentation, this affordable city delivers. The five shops highlighted in this article were chosen with the following guidelines in mind: each one offers a memorable atmosphere, genuine good vibes, and, most importantly, truly excellent coffee.
I've personally visited every spot on this list, and each one left an impression for its own reasons. Some surprised me with inventive seasonal drinks, while others won me over with warm hospitality or stunning ocean views. Together, they capture the range and richness of Virginia Beach's evolving coffee scene. Whether you're a local looking for a new go-to or a traveler carving out your perfect caffeine stop between beach days, these are five places worth adding to your list.
1. Java Surf Café & Espresso Bar
Located just steps from the ocean in the ViBe Creative District, Java Surf Café & Espresso Bar is a beachside sanctuary where surf culture meets artistry, and the shop's interior carries that relaxed, salt-tinged character. It's the kind of place where flip-flops are as welcome as well-worn surfboards. Beyond the atmosphere, the coffee shop pairs its bold espresso lattes with a fun, hearty breakfast menu. Think massive breakfast burritos (they call one "The Big Kahuna"), panini melts, and fresh bagel sandwiches.
Java Surf's cold brew in particular is a favorite, especially on warm beach mornings, while their made-to-order breakfast options hit the spot after a dusk surf session. The staff is known for being friendly and genuinely stoked about serving both locals and visitors. This is that classic Virginia Beach spot, a place where you can sip a latte, nibble on a melt, and watch the world drift by. Board shorts optional; good vibes guaranteed.
2. Corduroy
Tucked away on Princess Anne Road, Corduroy brings a different, more grounded kind of charm to Virginia Beach. Inspired by Melbourne café culture, the space leans warm and minimal, with soft tones and clean lines that make it instantly welcoming. But while the aesthetic may be pared back, the menu is anything but. Corduroy pours Onyx Coffee Lab beans, mixes house-made syrups, and serves food cooked entirely from scratch. The result is an experience that feels both elevated and approachable.
This café is more than a quick morning pit stop; it's the kind of place you carve out time for. It's ideal for long, leisurely brunches, deep-focus study sessions, or catching up with friends you haven't seen in a while. There's a gentle, unhurried rhythm at Corduroy, a sense of calm that settles in as soon as you walk through the door, making it feel like a sanctuary tucked between the bustle of the beachfront and the quieter, residential pockets of VB.
The coffee menu is refined, with thoughtfully pulled espresso shots, beautifully balanced pour-overs, and delicate milk drinks that showcase the baristas' precision. Yet, it's often the food that steals the spotlight. From hearty breakfast bowls to seasonal toast, pastries, and light lunch dishes, every plate feels intentionally crafted. The combination of high-quality beans, scratch-made food, and a relaxed, design-forward space has cemented Corduroy as a beloved staple for locals seeking a café experience that's both comforting and carefully curated.
3. American Brew
If you're looking for a coffee shop that's equal parts neighborhood hangout and hearty breakfast joint, American Brew is your spot. Located steps from the water but far from the touristy areas, this café has built a reputation as a welcoming, all-day kind of place. American Brew offers a surprisingly broad menu that includes breakfast burritos, acai bowls, their signature "BREWRITO," and even house-made pancakes. The café stays open through the morning and into the early afternoon, providing a comfortable space for everything from a quick post-beach latte to a slow brunch with friends.
Even better? This place transforms when the sun goes down. They have a whiskey bar and monthly specialty coffee-cocktail mashups, making it a spot that shifts from sunny brunch hub to laid-back night hangout. The coffee menu is just as versatile, offering pour-over, drip coffee, classic espresso drinks, and draft nitro cold brew. Their latte game is solid, and the friendly staff make you feel like a regular even if it's your first time. American Brew is a great spot to visit to relax, work, or just watch the world from the shoreside.
4. Three Ships Coffee Bar & Roastery
For true coffee aficionados, Three Ships Coffee is a must. This café-roastery hybrid has a strong presence in Virginia Beach, with an Old Beach location on 19th Street as well as another on Jack Rabbit Road. The cafe has a distinctly indie-cool vibe, with locals hanging out or working on their laptops while alternative music plays softly through the sound system. Three Ships roasts in-house, which means every sip is infused with precision and care. Their weekly small-batch roasts reflect their commitment to traceability, detail, and flavor clarity through a selection of coffee that often showcases clean, balanced profiles.
Inside, the design leans nautical and minimal, with a black-and-white palette that feels both modern and timeless. But don't let the minimalist vibe fool you; the menu is rich. Their espresso is beloved, and bakery items like biscuits and hand pies round out the offerings. Whether you're taking a mid-morning break, grabbing beans to go, or settling in for some quiet time, Three Ships delivers both technical excellence and a welcoming community feel.
5. Roast Rider Café
Roast Rider Coffee & Cafe is a gem tucked into the Hilltop area of Virginia Beach. With its bright, naturally lit space and covered veranda, it strikes a balance between hometown hangout and creative sanctuary. From the moment you step through the door, you're greeted by thoughtful craftsmanship via ethically sourced beans, triple-filtered water, and well-trained baristas who take their brewing seriously. Their signature roast, "Drink Up," has become a local favorite, praised for its smooth richness and consistency.
Roast Rider is more than just coffee, though. Their menu includes vegan smoothies, seasonal quiches and pizzas from Prosperity Bakery, sandwiches from Yorkie's Modern Deli, and light bites. And for those who like a twist on tradition, they even have a cocktail lab. That's right, they serve coffee-infused cocktails. The outdoor covered veranda is perfect for sunny mornings, calm afternoons, or just lingering any time of the day with a latte and a book. Their "visitor's booth," where customers leave handwritten Post-it notes on the bar, adds a personal and communal touch.
Whether you're a beachcomber looking for your morning wake-up call or a traveler chasing specialty brews, Virginia Beach's coffee scene offers more depth than you might expect. From surfy espresso bars to roastery sanctuaries, these five cafés provide a cross-section of both local culture and world-class coffee craft. Grab a cup, stroll through nearby First Landing State Park, and let the ocean air mingle with your caffeine buzz.