5 Countries In Europe Where The US Dollar Goes Furthest

Croatia is renowned for its affordability, particularly when compared to its European neighbors, such as Italy, Greece, and Austria. The U.S. dollar will take you much further in Croatia than it will in any of these other options. If you're looking for sun and beach, as many are down near the Mediterranean, it's definitely one of the more affordable options. Croatia is known for its stunning natural beauty, particularly along the coast of the Adriatic Sea.

But it's not just the sea views that you have to look forward to. This country has a little bit of everything: colorful European cities, stunning beaches, and lush natural parks. One traveler reported spending €145 a night to stay in Dubrovnik, and as low as €55 in smaller cities like Zadar. You can typically find hotel accommodations for €70–€100 a night, or much cheaper if you stay in hostels. Public transportation in Dubrovnik is easily accessible and very affordable, as well.

Dubrovnik, while not the capital city, is a must-visit destination in Europe. Travel expert Rick Steves has said, "Dubrovnik is a living fairy tale that shouldn't be missed ... Still jutting confidently into the sea and ringed by thick medieval walls, Dubrovnik deserves its nickname: the Pearl of the Adriatic. Within the ramparts, the traffic-free Old Town is a fun jumble of steep alleys, low-impact museums, al fresco cafés, and kid-friendly squares." While the summer is ideal for visiting the country's beaches, travel experts recommend traveling to Croatia during the shoulder seasons. While you'll have peak, hot beach weather in the summer, the fall and spring are less crowded, yet still offer plenty of warm sunny weather, depending on what month you choose to visit.