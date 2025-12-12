5 Countries In Europe Where The US Dollar Goes Furthest
Inflation worries are high at home, and purse strings are tight — the last thing you're looking for on your European vacation is a bad exchange rate. While the U.S. dollar has weakened against the euro and pound sterling, there are still many European countries where the dollar can stretch further, and you can experience the beauty of a city or beach town without breaking the bank. We previously reported on what the falling U.S. dollar means for your summer vacation abroad, but there remain plenty of destinations where the currency is considered strong. Here are five European countries where your U.S. dollar still offers good value right now.
This list includes countries in Eastern and Western Europe, spanning the Baltic States and the Balkans, with a mix of landscapes, climates, and cultures. All of these locations offer a good blend of vibrant cities and quieter, nature-forward spots — whether you're after beaches, mountains, or small towns, there's something here. In each of these countries, the U.S. dollar should carry more weight when budgeting for food, travel expenses, and accommodations. Whether you're visiting Kraków or Lisbon, these recommendations are perfect if you want to travel Europe on a budget or simply enjoy more flexibility with your spending.
Poland
When Americans visit Europe for the first time, Poland is often overlooked. For budget travelers especially, Eastern Europe remains one of the most affordable parts of the continent. While Poland is in the European Union, it does not use the euro as its currency, which helps explain why it remains relatively affordable for American travelers. As of this writing, one U.S. dollar is worth about 3.64 złoty, Poland's currency.
In addition to beautiful mountain landscapes, historic cities, and a thriving traditional food scene, Poland is also deeply associated with the site of Auschwitz-Birkenau, a German Nazi concentration and extermination camp, where more than a million people were killed by the Nazis during World War II. The historical site is now a state museum and memorial, and can easily be reached from Kraków.
Kraków, Poland's second-largest city, ranked among the top affordable cities in Europe in recent cost surveys. According to the 2025 City Cost Barometer from the U.K. Post Office's Travel Money department, Poland has three cities in the top ten-most-affordable list: Warsaw, its capital, Kraków, and Gdańsk. To illustrate, the survey found that the average accommodation cost in Warsaw is £277.39 (about $364.78), or, at the cheaper end, £131 ($172.27) for two nights in a three-star hotel.
Portugal
Western Europe is generally more expensive than Eastern Europe; however, Portugal consistently ranks among the most affordable countries to visit on the continent. It's so affordable that Portugal has also become an extremely popular destination for American expats to settle in. Fortunately, there's so much to do that one trip may not be enough. Although Portugal uses the euro, the U.S. dollar goes further here, given how much cheaper food and accommodations are compared with many neighboring European countries.
In the same City Costs Barometer, Lisbon, Portugal, ranked the fifth most affordable city in Europe in 2025. Accommodation during a short holiday to Lisbon costs as little as £292.27 ($384.35) on average. Meanwhile, Porto came in at number nine, at around £304.66 ($400.64) for a similar city break. As the two most visited cities in the country, that's a pretty good deal. Porto, known for its eponymous wine and fresh seafood, is a relatively cheap city to enjoy a good meal. Portugal isn't just a great city destination, either. Between its beautiful cities lie beaches, medieval villages, and rural towns. If you're a surfer, this may well be one of the cheapest destinations you'll find in Western Europe.
Croatia
Croatia is renowned for its affordability, particularly when compared to its European neighbors, such as Italy, Greece, and Austria. The U.S. dollar will take you much further in Croatia than it will in any of these other options. If you're looking for sun and beach, as many are down near the Mediterranean, it's definitely one of the more affordable options. Croatia is known for its stunning natural beauty, particularly along the coast of the Adriatic Sea.
But it's not just the sea views that you have to look forward to. This country has a little bit of everything: colorful European cities, stunning beaches, and lush natural parks. One traveler reported spending €145 a night to stay in Dubrovnik, and as low as €55 in smaller cities like Zadar. You can typically find hotel accommodations for €70–€100 a night, or much cheaper if you stay in hostels. Public transportation in Dubrovnik is easily accessible and very affordable, as well.
Dubrovnik, while not the capital city, is a must-visit destination in Europe. Travel expert Rick Steves has said, "Dubrovnik is a living fairy tale that shouldn't be missed ... Still jutting confidently into the sea and ringed by thick medieval walls, Dubrovnik deserves its nickname: the Pearl of the Adriatic. Within the ramparts, the traffic-free Old Town is a fun jumble of steep alleys, low-impact museums, al fresco cafés, and kid-friendly squares." While the summer is ideal for visiting the country's beaches, travel experts recommend traveling to Croatia during the shoulder seasons. While you'll have peak, hot beach weather in the summer, the fall and spring are less crowded, yet still offer plenty of warm sunny weather, depending on what month you choose to visit.
Lithuania
Lithuania's capital city, Vilnius, was ranked the most affordable European destination in 2024 by the U.K. Post Office's City Costs Barometer, and the second-cheapest city to visit in 2025. The average cost of a short holiday here was found to be £254.32 ($335.28) by the survey. The city is also one of the two with the cheapest hotel costs in Europe, which is often your largest expense when traveling after your plane ticket. Vilnius is a medieval city, known for its beautiful cobblestone streets and authentically preserved Old Town. The city is full of baroque architecture, cathedrals, churches, and centuries-old monuments. It's also the largest city in the Baltic States.
Lithuania is not just a country with a historic city to explore. Nature lovers and those looking for a relaxing holiday will have plenty to do in the Baltics. One of Europe's more affordable beach escapes is an uncrowded Lithuanian gem. And, Lithuania has been called "Europe's top wellness destination," with a multitude of saunas and spa towns. There are several resort towns along the Baltic Sea. Nida is a particularly peaceful town on the coast, known for historic sites, nature preserves, and sandy beaches. If you intend to spend more time in the Baltics, which are all fairly affordable for Europe, you can travel between coastal towns in the region, or hop from city to city by plane, bus, car, or ferry.
Albania
While being extremely cheap for travelers, Albania is a particularly strong choice for beach-centric vacations. Several countries in the Balkan Peninsula are similarly affordable. Both located on the coast, many travelers are torn between visiting Albania and Georgia. While both countries allow you to stretch the dollar far, Albania is recommended by travelers as an affordable summer destination in this part of Europe. One Reddit user shared about budgeting in the country: "Albania is pretty cheap compared to other places in Europe. If you go for the fast food restaurants, you can easily eat for 3 euros. Nicer places will probably be around 15 euros ... You can do very, very well traveling in Albania on 100 euros a day."
While the country has a coastline to the east, Albania also has the advantage of having the Albanian Alps, where you'll find mountains, rivers, and all the outdoor activities that come with them. This is a great region to hike, fish, and climb (and much more affordable than visiting the Swiss Alps). On a TripAdvisor forum, one traveler shared, "Albania is the perfect choice for a summer trip. The beaches there are incredible, and you won't be disappointed. The locals are very friendly ... The prices are very good. The food is delicious and very cheap actually." For more destinations outside of Europe where you'll find affordable food and accommodations, we've also compiled the best vacation destinations where the U.S. dollar goes furthest.
Methodology
To put together this list of the five countries where the dollar goes the furthest in Europe, we reviewed Reddit, blogs written by frequent travelers to Europe, as well as studies and surveys on prices for food and accommodation from country to country. Putting all of those sources together, these countries emerged as the best to visit if you're looking to stretch the US dollar further.
In addition, we tried to have a variety of regions in Europe present on this list, so that countries were not all geographically clustered together. For example, Georgia and Albania are often looked at together when choosing an affordable destination in Europe, and we settled on Albania after reviewing many travelers' stories about travel expenses.
Accommodation costs were looked at through averages in each country, as was the average cost of eating out for a long weekend away. While there are other countries in Europe where you'd be able to live and travel affordably, these five destinations had some of the lowest average costs. For destinations covered by the U.K. Post Office City Cost Barometer, keep in mind that these destinations were tallied with British travelers in mind, and that your mileage (and the present dollar to pound exchange rate) may vary.