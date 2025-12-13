Michigan's 5 Best Christmas Tree Farms Are Charming Locations To Get Your Own Holiday Spruce

Loveberry's Tree Farm in Quincy embodies the quintessential "Pure Michigan" Christmas tree farm experience — nostalgic, cozy, and touched with just the right amount of holiday magic. Founded by Jon Loveberry, who started planting trees in 2001 and opened the farm to the public in 2006, his family maintains the tradition today, keeping Christmas spirit alive in southern Michigan, 65 miles south of Kalamazoo.

As you arrive at Loveberry's Tree Farm, you're welcomed like a scene from a Hallmark movie: A rustic log cabin trimmed in vibrant reds and fresh evergreens, smoke curling lazily from the chimney. Inside, a cheerful fire crackles in the wood-burning stove, and you might catch a whiff of the nutty, sweet aroma of kettle corn wafting through the air courtesy of regional vendor Kernels by Chrissie — who pops fresh batches early in the season — or the earthy smell of chestnuts roasting.

Climb aboard the farm's horse-drawn wagon and enjoy a ride out to the Christmas trees, where you can pick yours and load it up on the wagon. Whether you're looking for something tall and stately or short and perfectly round, the farm offers an impressive selection, including several varieties of firs and spruces along with Scotch and white pines. After choosing your tree, climb back into the wagon for a leisurely ride back, or take a detour to an outdoor bonfire and enjoy some hot beverages for more winter magic. And if you're visiting Loveberry's on a weekend, you're in for even more holiday joy as Santa and Mrs. Claus often make appearances at the farm. "We travel almost an hour for this experience and look forward to it yearly," said one Yelp reviewer. "We love Loveberry's — it's not just about getting our tree, it's tradition."