Michigan's 5 Best Christmas Tree Farms Are Charming Locations To Get Your Own Holiday Spruce
The holiday season brings all kinds of festive traditions, and one long-embraced U.S. custom is the decorated Christmas tree, brought over by German immigrants and popularized by the mid- to late 1800s. Over the years, it's become a tradition for many families to visit a tree farm to choose a tree, lugging it home strapped to the top of their vehicle, and few states are better equipped to deliver the Christmas tree farm experience of your dreams than Michigan.
The state is known for its grand holiday spirit — hosting the Midwest's largest winter festival and festive holiday nights at Detroit's Henry Ford Museum – but Michigan also boasts more than 500 Christmas tree farms, supplying 2 million trees annually, as the nation's third-largest producer (after North Carolina and Oregon). Along with wreaths, garlands, and fresh greens, Michigan also offers the widest variety of tree species, and, in 2025, Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed December as "Michigan Christmas Tree Month" in recognition of the industry's enormous impact on the state's economy. With so many options, nailing down the top five Michigan Christmas tree farms wasn't easy, but we've chosen to highlight Dutchman Tree Farms, Loveberry's Tree Farm, Peacock Road Family Farm, Runyan Country Tree Farm, and Vormittag Tree Farm.
To determine our list, we reviewed feedback from online platforms, looking at the overall farm experience, including activities beyond tree cutting, such as snacks and hot beverages, tree quality, health, and selection, as well as their locations. We looked at local news reporting and Christmas tree farm websites and social media, as well as the Michigan Christmas Tree Association's "choose and cut map." Whatever your holiday style, we hope this list helps you find the perfect tree to help usher in the season.
Dutchman Tree Farms, Manton
Dutchman Tree Farms, one of Michigan's largest Christmas tree farms, spans 9,000 acres across multiple counties. Traverse City Business News calls it "likely the largest single Christmas tree operation east of the Mississippi River ... and is one of the top four or five in the entire country." The family-owned farm was founded in 1972 by Vietnam War veteran Steve Vanderweide, aka "The Dutchman," who sold Scotch pines at farmer's markets that his father had planted. Today, the fifth generation of his family manages the operation. Vanderweide notes that about one in every 26 homes in the U.S. with a real tree has a Dutchman.
Dutchman grows nine species of trees — six of which are offered as part of the choose-and-cut or pre-cut selection. Visitors can enjoy seasonal activities, including visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus, a petting zoo, kid-sized zip lines, and pony rides, while enjoying treats like hot chocolate and cookies. The farm staff assists with baling and loading trees, making the process simple and fun. Wreaths, greens, and evergreen seedlings are also available. For the 2025 season, the farm is open weekends only, weekdays by appointment.
Located 35 miles south of Traverse City and 35 miles east of Crystal Mountain, Michigan's storybook ski mountain resort with runs and snowshoe trails for wintertime fun, Dutchman Tree Farms offers a festive, memorable holiday experience that showcases the scale, history, and charm of one of Michigan's most iconic farms. "Dutchman Tree Farms is something amazing to behold! Evergreens as far as the eye can see!" said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "What a wonderful time we had today at the tree farm," said another. "The farm is beautiful and the family members were so helpful and friendly. We love everything about this place and will definitely return."
Loveberry's Tree Farm, Quincy
Loveberry's Tree Farm in Quincy embodies the quintessential "Pure Michigan" Christmas tree farm experience — nostalgic, cozy, and touched with just the right amount of holiday magic. Founded by Jon Loveberry, who started planting trees in 2001 and opened the farm to the public in 2006, his family maintains the tradition today, keeping Christmas spirit alive in southern Michigan, 65 miles south of Kalamazoo.
As you arrive at Loveberry's Tree Farm, you're welcomed like a scene from a Hallmark movie: A rustic log cabin trimmed in vibrant reds and fresh evergreens, smoke curling lazily from the chimney. Inside, a cheerful fire crackles in the wood-burning stove, and you might catch a whiff of the nutty, sweet aroma of kettle corn wafting through the air courtesy of regional vendor Kernels by Chrissie — who pops fresh batches early in the season — or the earthy smell of chestnuts roasting.
Climb aboard the farm's horse-drawn wagon and enjoy a ride out to the Christmas trees, where you can pick yours and load it up on the wagon. Whether you're looking for something tall and stately or short and perfectly round, the farm offers an impressive selection, including several varieties of firs and spruces along with Scotch and white pines. After choosing your tree, climb back into the wagon for a leisurely ride back, or take a detour to an outdoor bonfire and enjoy some hot beverages for more winter magic. And if you're visiting Loveberry's on a weekend, you're in for even more holiday joy as Santa and Mrs. Claus often make appearances at the farm. "We travel almost an hour for this experience and look forward to it yearly," said one Yelp reviewer. "We love Loveberry's — it's not just about getting our tree, it's tradition."
Peacock Road Family Farm, Laingsburg
"Just being in your arms takes me back to that little farm where every wish comes true. In my heart is a Christmas tree farm," sings Taylor Swift in "Christmas Tree Farm," capturing the magic that places like Peacock Road Family Farm work hard to share. Located 16 miles northeast of Lansing, the state's charming capital city, the family-run Peacock Road Farm has operated year-round for nearly four decades, hosting weddings in its rustic barn, holding autumn celebrations with pig races and a pumpkin patch, and transforming into a winter wonderland, complete with a festive Christmas tree farm.
Visitors can venture into the groves to cut down their own tree or embrace the experience by taking seasonal transportation — the family-friendly Peacock Express train, the new Candy Cane Express to Santa's cabin, or a wagon ride through evergreens. For the 2025 season, tickets and Santa visits must be reserved in advance through the Peacock Family Farm's website.
One Tripadvisor reviewer shared how they married at the farm in 2016 and now bring their young children each fall and winter. "Farmer Ed is a magical man," they wrote. "His attention to detail shows in everything they do at the farm! In a world with so much struggle, it is amazing to have a place like this to go that exemplifies family and friends and nature and joy. Another praised the farm as "fun for the whole family, teens, and littles alike, even our leashed pup was welcome to join in all the fun!" They added that, despite a three-hour drive, their kids were immediately asking to return and make the visit a yearly tradition.
Runyan's Country Tree Farm, Clio
80 miles or so north of Detroit — right where Michigan's "thumb" begins — in the small city of Clio, you'll find Runyan's Country Tree Farm, a long-running, family-rooted Christmas tree farm known for its high-quality fir, spruce, and pine trees. Founded in 1979, the farm was founded by the Runyan family before it eventually passed into the hands of longtime family friends and loyal customers who continue to preserve the warm, welcoming traditions that make the place special. Today, Runyan's offers both cut-your-own and pre-cut trees, along with a festive atmosphere that turns a simple tree purchase into a holiday outing.
Visitors can enjoy hayrides through the fields, a barrel-train ride, a bonfire, and occasional visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Seasonal treats like hot chocolate, cider, and gingerbread add to the charm, and the Christmas shop provides wreaths and other festive décor to round out the experience. "Can't recommend a better place to get your Christmas tree," wrote one reviewer on Runyan's Facebook page. "It's a great experience from start to finish. Everyone is attentive and friendly and there are lots of goodies and crafts."
Despite Michigan's abundance of tree farms, each has a finite supply, so responsible growers carefully limit how many trees are cut each season. Runyan's is no exception, noting that they may close earlier in the season if they run out of harvestable trees, so it's always wise to call ahead to make sure the farm is open and the fields are accessible. Growing a Christmas tree is a slow process, taking at least 6 to 8 years before one is tall enough to harvest, so Michigan Christmas tree farmers help sustain the tradition by planting three new trees for every one that's cut.
Vormittag Tree Farm, Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids may be the "mini Chicago" of Michigan, but it's also close to several Michigan Christmas tree farms. One notable, no-frills destination is Vormittag Tree Farm, just west of downtown. There aren't a lot of extras here — no holiday train nor visits with Santa — but visitors consistently recommend the quality of the trees, whether you opt for choose-and-cut or select from pre-cut options in the weather-friendly barn. Saws are available to borrow, so you don't have to bring your own, and the Vormittag staff are available to help bail, shake, drill, and load the trees. "Wonderful place! Beautiful trees of all sizes. You can cut them yourself with sharp saws that the farm provides," said one Facebook reviewer. "Or they have a barn full of precut trees, ready to go. Will be back next year." On the tree farm's website, another reviewer comments on the farm's "Quick, friendly service even on the busy holiday weekend!"
At Vormittag Tree Farm, you'll find several of Michigan's favorite Christmas tree varieties. Fraser firs are typically considered classic-looking Christmas trees as they're symmetrical and narrow with sturdy branches that are perfect for hanging ornaments and lights with needles that are dark green on top with a silvery-white underside. White pines are fluffier and cozy-looking, making them better for lightweight ornaments, but they're not prone to shedding needles, making them vacuum-friendly!
Some tree types to look for at other Michigan farms include Scots pines, one of the signature Michigan Christmas trees — which are affordable, well-shaped, and strong enough to hold ornaments, lights, and candy canes. Blue spruces have a striking blue tint and sturdy but sharp needles. Balsam firs, known for their strong, pine scent and classic shape, are another popular choice for holiday decorating.
Methodology
Choosing a top five list is more difficult than picking the perfect Christmas tree, especially since there are more than 500 Christmas tree farms across Michigan. To narrow things down, we looked at a mix of sources: local news coverage, customer reviews on Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Facebook, as well as information from the farms' own websites and social media. We aimed to feature farms spread throughout the state, taking into account not just tree quality and selection but also festive extras like hayrides, holiday decorations, and seasonal activities. We also focused on farms that are expected to remain open through early to mid-December 2025. For example, Candy Cane Christmas Farm in Oxford closed early this season after running out of trees. Even so, it has appeared on "best of" Christmas tree lists, making it worth noting for future seasons.
Michigan produces more Christmas trees than most states in more than a dozen varieties, thanks to its cold winters and unique soil. Popular species include Scotch pine, Fraser fir, Douglas fir, Colorado blue spruce, Concolor fir, and Canaan fir. Some farms participate in the Michigan Christmas Tree Association's "Snowfresh" certification program, which guarantees trees meet high standards for quality, freshness, shape, and overall appeal. But even if a tree isn't labeled Snowfresh, many Michigan farms still adhere to USDA Christmas tree grading standards, which provide another reliable measure of tree quality. Checking for either Snowfresh or "premium" trees can help ensure you bring home a healthy, beautiful Christmas tree that lasts all season.