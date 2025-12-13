Montana's 'Christmas Village' Looks Like A Perfect Postcard Illuminated With Holiday Fun

About 40 miles south of Glacier National Park, which is known as the Crown of the Continent, lies a charming town in the shadow of the Swan Mountains that has earned the moniker of "Montana's Christmas Village." Bigfork, a tranquil year-round resort town on pretty Flathead Lake, is renowned for its abundant Christmas spirit, revealed in elaborate decorations and a packed calendar of holiday events. For over 40 years, a squadron of dedicated volunteers, who call themselves the Bigfork Elves, festoon the quaint town and its environs with thousands of lights, wreaths, Christmas trees, and more on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. Even after Christmas Day, the festive atmosphere remains, with the decorations staying up until the last Saturday of January.

Bigfork's illuminated downtown is lined with gift shops, delicious restaurants, and cozy cottages for a memorable holiday getaway. The town also hosts a full calendar of events, including Christmas parades, holiday performances, caroling excursions, craft fairs, and visits from Santa. Throughout December, young and old alike will be enthralled by the enchanting Christmas festivities taking place in Bigfork.

While Bigfork beckons year-round with its stunning natural beauty and small-town charm, December is a truly special time to visit. The town is about a 35-minute drive from Glacier Park International Airport, which receives non-stop flights from many major U.S. cities, including Seattle, San Francisco, and Chicago. Pack warmly as December is Bigfork's snowiest month, and average December temperatures hover around 25 degrees Fahrenheit.