Montana's 'Christmas Village' Looks Like A Perfect Postcard Illuminated With Holiday Fun
About 40 miles south of Glacier National Park, which is known as the Crown of the Continent, lies a charming town in the shadow of the Swan Mountains that has earned the moniker of "Montana's Christmas Village." Bigfork, a tranquil year-round resort town on pretty Flathead Lake, is renowned for its abundant Christmas spirit, revealed in elaborate decorations and a packed calendar of holiday events. For over 40 years, a squadron of dedicated volunteers, who call themselves the Bigfork Elves, festoon the quaint town and its environs with thousands of lights, wreaths, Christmas trees, and more on the Saturday before Thanksgiving. Even after Christmas Day, the festive atmosphere remains, with the decorations staying up until the last Saturday of January.
Bigfork's illuminated downtown is lined with gift shops, delicious restaurants, and cozy cottages for a memorable holiday getaway. The town also hosts a full calendar of events, including Christmas parades, holiday performances, caroling excursions, craft fairs, and visits from Santa. Throughout December, young and old alike will be enthralled by the enchanting Christmas festivities taking place in Bigfork.
While Bigfork beckons year-round with its stunning natural beauty and small-town charm, December is a truly special time to visit. The town is about a 35-minute drive from Glacier Park International Airport, which receives non-stop flights from many major U.S. cities, including Seattle, San Francisco, and Chicago. Pack warmly as December is Bigfork's snowiest month, and average December temperatures hover around 25 degrees Fahrenheit.
Experiencing the Christmas spirit in Bigfork, Montan
Arriving in Bigfork in December is akin to stepping inside a Christmas snow globe. To get a lay of the land, stroll down Bigfork's main street of Electric Avenue, which is lined with Old West-style buildings that house adorable shops, galleries, and restaurants. The quaint street is adorned with Christmas trees, garlands, and twinkling lights, and often adrift with a magical blanketing of snow.
On this charming street, you can stock up on all the necessary Christmas gifts. Start at aptly named Electric Avenue Gifts for a well-curated selection of homewares, artwork, and souvenirs native to Montana, as well as plenty of Christmas-themed goodies. Across the street, browse the unique artisanal crafts and jewelry at Mountain Vibes Gallery & Gifts. Also nearby is Eva Gates Homemade Preserves, where delicious preserves and syrups have been sold since 1949 (don't miss the Montana wild huckleberry!). A short walk away will bring you to Bigfork's historic steel Bridge Street Bridge, which was recently restored and is always beautifully lit with colorful Christmas lights.
Throughout December, Bigfork hosts plenty of cheerful Christmas events. The month kicks off with the Parade of Lights, where decorated floats pass through downtown Bigfork with Santa in tow. Bigfork also abounds with performances such The Christmas Cantata, when Bigfork's community choir sings beloved Christmas hymns and songs, and the Bigfork Playhouse Children's Theater's annual Christmas show, which is How the Grinch Stole Christmas for 2025. Another exciting event is Bigfork's Holiday Craft Fair, where you can browse locally-made treasures, such as candles, jewelry, and more, while enjoying live music and food vendors. Other delightful events include visits with Santa, the Toys for Tots toy drive, and Christmas caroling.
Where to stay and eat in Bigfork, Montana
For a true Montana experience, rent one of the Bigfork MT Cabins, which are available on Airbnb. These private one- and two-bedroom log cabins are set on a private property just north of downtown Bigfork and decorated with rustic-chic decor. Especially beautiful when snow-covered, these cabins promise a peaceful escape in the woods, while still just a short drive from all the festive celebrations in Bigfork. If you prefer to be within walking distance of town, the top-rated place to stay in Bigfork is the Bridge Street Cottages, a collective of 13 one- and two-bedroom cottages near the Swan River and amidst a canopy of towering trees. Here you'll find warm touches like fireplaces, kitchens, leather furnishings, and riverfront decks.
A cozy place to start the day in Bigfork is Pocketstone Cafe for hearty portions of homemade breakfast and lunch classics. Also, don't miss the nearby Lake Baked bakery, which offers a special Christmas menu with treats such as huckleberry rolls, cherry crisp pie, and old-fashioned Christmas cookies. Perched above Flathead Lake is Flathead Brewing Co., where you can sample 16 beers on tap at the Pubhouse while enjoying scenic water views. Farther south along the lake is Montana Bonfire, which serves up flavorful and locally-sourced dinner fare such as bison tenderloin, poached lake trout, and fried whitefish. Inside and out, Montana Bonfire is cheerfully decorated with sparkling lights, festive wreaths, and hanging garlands. The shores of Flathead Lake are also home to Montana's up-and-coming wine region, and you can sample a range of both local and international varietals at nearby Woods Bay Wine, an intimate wine bar and cellar for tastings.