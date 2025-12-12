Camping On A Tight Budget Is Delicious With This Gourmet Brand Coffee From Dollar Tree
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For those with bougie tastes on a bargain budget, Dollar Tree is about to make your next camping trip a lot more enjoyable. Hidden down the tea and coffee aisle in the store (and online), you'll find the Harry & David Breakfast Blend Ground Coffee in a travel-sized package just right for weekend trips away or campfire pick-me-ups. Known for holiday baskets and gourmet gifts, Harry & David has delivered high-quality chocolates, hand-selected pears, and pantry treats since 1934. So, it's a cut above Frito-Lay and other staple Dollar Tree finds. Although the 4-ounce bag is certainly small, this coffee is a steal at only $2. For reference, the 12-ounce Northwest Blend Coffee available on Harry & David's official website retails at $14.99, making the Dollar Tree option better bang for your buck ounce-wise.
This Harry & David's product is made from 100% Arabica coffee beans sourced from farms around the world. It contains zero Robusta beans, which bring a stronger, more intense flavor than their Arabica counterparts. Expect a flavored coffee with minimal bitterness and all the balance of a medium roast. While the coffee is made from whole beans, the blend is pre-ground, so you don't have to worry about bringing a coffee grinder camping. And, once you've enjoyed your morning caffeine fix, try this TikToker's coffee grounds hack to camp mosquito-free.
Is the Harry & David Breakfast Blend Ground Coffee at Dollar Tree actually good?
Camping coffee cravers usually can't be choosers, but the general consensus is that the Harry & David Breakfast Blend is a good choice — especially considering the price. Like many of the Dollar Tree finds that transform into travel essentials, it boasts a 4.7-star rating on the store's website, and patrons are quick to praise the beverage. "I have been buying this coffee in numerous bags at a time," shared one customer on Dollar Tree's website. "I love the flavor, taste, quality, aroma and however else you want to describe a coffee." However, some reviewers have been unable to find the coffee in their nearby Dollar Tree stores, so if you really want to make sure you are able to buy it, consider choosing the "ship from warehouse" option online when available.
Those seeking a flavored coffee with a creamy dessert profile and an aroma that will make the entire campground jealous can't miss the Harry & David Vanilla Crème Brûlée Ground Coffee. Also available at Dollar Tree in a 4-ounce size for the wallet-friendly price of $2, this petite coffee pack will satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth. Both coffees can be brewed using a camping stove or this park ranger-approved camping hack with a coffee filter and a rubber band.