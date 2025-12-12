Camping On A Tight Budget Is Delicious With This Gourmet Brand Coffee From Dollar Tree

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For those with bougie tastes on a bargain budget, Dollar Tree is about to make your next camping trip a lot more enjoyable. Hidden down the tea and coffee aisle in the store (and online), you'll find the Harry & David Breakfast Blend Ground Coffee in a travel-sized package just right for weekend trips away or campfire pick-me-ups. Known for holiday baskets and gourmet gifts, Harry & David has delivered high-quality chocolates, hand-selected pears, and pantry treats since 1934. So, it's a cut above Frito-Lay and other staple Dollar Tree finds. Although the 4-ounce bag is certainly small, this coffee is a steal at only $2. For reference, the 12-ounce Northwest Blend Coffee available on Harry & David's official website retails at $14.99, making the Dollar Tree option better bang for your buck ounce-wise.

This Harry & David's product is made from 100% Arabica coffee beans sourced from farms around the world. It contains zero Robusta beans, which bring a stronger, more intense flavor than their Arabica counterparts. Expect a flavored coffee with minimal bitterness and all the balance of a medium roast. While the coffee is made from whole beans, the blend is pre-ground, so you don't have to worry about bringing a coffee grinder camping. And, once you've enjoyed your morning caffeine fix, try this TikToker's coffee grounds hack to camp mosquito-free.