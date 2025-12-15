Arizona's Largest Garden Is A Secret Canyon Oasis Near Phoenix With Art, Trails, And Wildlife

Arizona's striking scenery, furnished with red-rock spires and giant cacti, provides a sublime environment for a foray into botany and geology. That's what's made the Arizona-Sonoran Desert Museum, a rich botanical garden, so world-renowned, but it's far from the only exemplar of Arizona's nature, and it's not even the state's biggest. That title is held by the Boyce Thompson Arboretum, about an hour outside of Phoenix, referred to by the Southwest travel blog Nightborn Travel as "Central Arizona's other premier garden." It's both the oldest and largest botanical garden in the state, encompassing 343 acres and miles of trails showcasing flora from deserts around the world and artwork complementing the gardens. This is all set against the magnificent peaks of the Superstition Mountains to the north.

Some of the Boyce Thompson Arboretum's oldest inhabitants are trees, specifically, eucalyptus trees. When the gardens were founded by William Boyce Thompson, a mining engineer, in 1924, among the first 500 plants was a grove of eucalyptus trees. Thompson's interests extended far beyond just the native cacti of the Sonoran Desert. He wanted the arboretum to reflect a breadth of desert flora, native and non-native, for the sake of desert conservation and research.

Expanding upon Thompson's vision, the garden has since evolved into much more than just a plant collection. Its trails wind through the rocky folds of Queen Creek Canyon, a wildlife corridor with several species of lizards and a noted birding hotspot. In 1927, the Boyce Thompson Arboretum also became Arizona's first official, science-centered nonprofit. Today, its mission remains to advance public education and appreciation of desert life, and you can even see some of the original eucalyptus trees that were planted in the 1920s.