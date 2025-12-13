Texas' Under-The-Radar State Park Is A Hidden Gem Outside Fort Worth With Scenic Trails And Eye-Catching Waterfalls

Though it often gets overshadowed by its larger next-door neighbor, the Texas city of Fort Worth is an underrated destination rich in cowboy charm and western culture. Within Fort Worth itself, visitors can find plenty of amazing attractions that rival anything found in the neighboring Dallas, like the tranquil cascades of Fort Worth Water Gardens in the heart of the city's urban beauty. Outside of Fort Worth, however, lies a wealth of superb outdoor destinations that offer a much-needed break from the busy Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Just an hour south of Fort Worth is Texas' underrated Cleburne State Park, a surprisingly rich outdoor oasis that seems worlds away from the DFW area's expansive metropolitan corridors.

Sitting in the heart of the rugged American Southwest, Texas isn't exactly known for its forests. And yet much of the Lone Star State does bear a lush woodland cover that may, at times, give the famed forests of the Northeast a bit of competition. Cleburne State Park boasts some of Texas' best forest views, with a diverse canopy of trees spread across the region's rocky hills. At the same time, Cleburne offers exceptional lakeside views, putting it among the top spots for water recreation outside of Texas' Gulf Coast. Even more impressive are the park's constructed features. Though a century of human development may seem like a detriment to a park's natural beauty, the remnants of past work done by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) blend in with Cleburne's natural features in a unique (though no less stunning) scene. In fact, one of the most prominent CCC-built spots in Cleburne State Park takes advantage of natural water drainage to create one of Texas' most eye-catching waterfalls!