One Of 2025's 'Best New Restaurants' Is A Baltimore Pub With Authentic Dublin Vibes
Baltimore is already one of the most underrated foodie cities in America, and now it has one more acclaimed restaurant under its belt. Tucked within the historic Fells Point, Baltimore's harborfront neighborhood, is The Wren, which has been making waves since opening its doors in February 2025. In fact, according to Bon Appétit, it's one of the 20 best new restaurants of this year, thanks to its "rustic, transportive food that makes you grateful to be exactly where you are, with a friend in your ear and a fresh pint on its way," wrote Bon Appétit contributing editor Amiel Stanek. According to Bon Appétit, each inclusion offers a one-of-a-kind meal, a sentiment shared by the New York Times' 2025 Restaurant List, where The Wren also earned a spot — the only Maryland restaurant included this year. The list of 50 standout restaurants across the country was compiled by 14 writers and editors who compared over 200 meals across the country, narrowing down each final selection to meals that offer not only finely crafted dishes, but a "singular point of view."
This is exactly the case for The Wren. Operated by Will Mester, Rosemary Liss, and Millie Powell (Mester and Liss also run Baltimore wine bar and bottle shop, Le Comptoir du Vin, which has also earned a number of accolades over the years), The Wren is wholly influenced by Irish pub culture. When you walk inside, you're greeted by an 18-seat bar and a lounge space with room for 18 to 20, complete with a fireplace — in short, a casual, homey environment with an emphasis on local community, not unlike what you'd see in Dublin.
Dining and drinking at The Wren
At The Wren, don't expect any frills or drawn-out courses like in an upscale restaurant, but instead, a laid-back pub ambiance with high-quality fare. Menus will always feature just a select few choices, and The Wren's food menu is ever-changing, but you can always count on cozy, country-style dishes inspired by Ireland, the U.K., and continental Europe. "On a cool April evening it offered rich, tender duck rillettes served with a pile of gherkins and thick-cut bread, smoky grilled leeks blanketed in tangy anchovy butter, a soft spring onion omelet oozing with Lancashire cheese, and a full-throttle beef-and-ale pie with a rich lard crust and buttery mashed potatoes," wrote New York Times wine critic Eric Asimov in this year's restaurant list.
The Wren offers an extensive Scotch menu, alongside a selection of Irish whiskeys (which can also be ordered as a flight), beer, wine, and a handful of house cocktails. The Wren opens at 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more of Baltimore's best food scene, don't miss exploring the city's cozy neighborhood with an authentic taste of Italy.