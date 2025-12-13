The 'Snowmobiling Capital Of Vermont' Is A Gorgeous Lake Getaway Perfect For Winter Adventures

Vermont is a veritable winter wonderland. Not only is it one of the snowiest states in America, its family-friendly ski resorts attract over 4 million skiers per year. In Northern Vermont, you'll find a small village known as "the snowmobiling capital of Vermont": Island Pond.

With a population of around 700 people, Island Pond is a village within the (slightly) larger town of Brighton and is part of Vermont's Northeast Kingdom region. It borders a lake called Island Pond (yes, despite the name, it's a lake, not a pond). The village of Island Pond is less than a half-hour drive south of the Canadian border and about a 1.5 hour drive north of Montpelier, where the food and landscapes feel just like France. With hundreds of miles of snowmobiling trails, a state park, and a wildlife refuge, Island Pond offers plenty to keep winter adventurers occupied. And when you're ready for a break from the snow, you'll find cozy eateries that are perfect to warm up in.

Local blog Vermonter.com describes Island Pond as "a hidden gem in the Northeast Kingdom," writing, "This picturesque village offers visitors a chance to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the surrounding area."