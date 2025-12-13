The 'Snowmobiling Capital Of Vermont' Is A Gorgeous Lake Getaway Perfect For Winter Adventures
Vermont is a veritable winter wonderland. Not only is it one of the snowiest states in America, its family-friendly ski resorts attract over 4 million skiers per year. In Northern Vermont, you'll find a small village known as "the snowmobiling capital of Vermont": Island Pond.
With a population of around 700 people, Island Pond is a village within the (slightly) larger town of Brighton and is part of Vermont's Northeast Kingdom region. It borders a lake called Island Pond (yes, despite the name, it's a lake, not a pond). The village of Island Pond is less than a half-hour drive south of the Canadian border and about a 1.5 hour drive north of Montpelier, where the food and landscapes feel just like France. With hundreds of miles of snowmobiling trails, a state park, and a wildlife refuge, Island Pond offers plenty to keep winter adventurers occupied. And when you're ready for a break from the snow, you'll find cozy eateries that are perfect to warm up in.
Local blog Vermonter.com describes Island Pond as "a hidden gem in the Northeast Kingdom," writing, "This picturesque village offers visitors a chance to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and immerse themselves in the natural beauty of the surrounding area."
Snowmobiling and winter adventures in Island Pond, Vermont
Highlights of the snowmobile trails in and around Island Pond include the Vermont Snowmobile Trails (VAST) 2001 and 114C, which pass through Island Pond. The 14.2-mile Trail 2001 or Juliano's Trail is officially named "Bad Bob's Trail" and draws hundreds of snowmobilers every season. Trails 142 and 114 go through the 152-acre Brighton State Park, located within Island Pond (above). Snowmobiling is so popular in Island Pond that The New York Times once reported that during snowy days, "snowmobiles far outnumber cars." One snowmobiler who had traveled from Massachusetts to Island Pond told the publication, "Island Pond, this area, has the best-marked trails in the Northeast ... It's worth it. Whenever there's snow, we get right up here."
If you're not into snowmobiling, there are other options for outdoor adventures. Island Pond is connected to the Kingdom Heritage Trail, 20 miles of connected backcountry trails in Vermont's Northeast Kingdom region. These trails welcome hikers and mountain bikers in warm weather and Nordic skiers and snowshoers in colder weather. However, they do not allow motorized vehicles such as snowmobiles or ATVs. In winter months, people go ice fishing and ice skating on Island Pond, too.
Visiting Island Pond
If you're visiting Island Pond, you'll need to drive to get there. The nearest local airport is Lebanon Municipal Airport in West Lebanon, New Hampshire, about an hour and 45 minute-drive away. The nearest international airports are Burlington International Airport in Burlington, Vermont, a little over 2 hours away, and Montréal Metropolitan Airport in Montréal, Canada, about a 2-hour drive away. Staying overnight? You can book a room in the lakeside Island Pond Country Inn or the historic Essex House & Tavern. For more options, you'll need to drive to a larger town nearby such as Morgan, East Burke or Westmore in Vermont, or Coaticook in Canada.
When you're ready to warm up from the snow, Island Pond is home to several charming local restaurants. Along with hotel rooms, the Essex House & Tavern has a popular restaurant serving comfort food like chicken and dumplings and shepherd's pie and frequently hosts live music. Another local favorite is Italian spot Cucina di Gerardo, serving tasty pizza, pastas, and other Italian dishes. For a more casual meal, stop by The Yellow Deli, serving homemade soups and sandwiches as well as carrot cake that reviewers rave about, or Three Branches Bakery, offering popular cinnamon rolls and locally famous breakfast sandwiches. "What a delightful surprise to find this new breakfast spot in one of our favorite snowmobile destinations!" writes one Yelp reviewer.