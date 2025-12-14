These 5 San Francisco Suburbs Are Affordable Gems With Convenient Locations

Home to iconic landmarks like the Golden Gate Bridge and a plethora of tiny neighborhoods, San Francisco has attracted visitors since long before the dot com or tech booms. However, those wishing to build a life in the City by the Bay must contend with real estate prices even higher than the city's infamous hills. Despite the high economic bar of entry, there are a few well-positioned suburbs that put San Francisco in reach of a wider audience, and they're beautiful to boot.

There's no denying that San Francisco is one of the most expensive cities in the country. In fact, a 2025 study by GOBankingRates ranked San Francisco No. 14 on its list of the most expensive tourist destinations in the U.S., beating out California stunners like Mammoth Lakes and San Diego. The median home price is around $1.5 million, while the median apartment rental price clocks in at a staggering $4,199. It's not just the housing prices that make San Francisco expensive— the overall cost of living is 62% higher than the U.S. average, according to the real estate platform Redfin.

That being said, "affordable" takes on new meaning when talking about an objectively expensive area. You won't find home prices on par with Midwest cities like Decatur, Illinois, but some of San Francisco's bedroom communities and coastal neighborhoods are more affordable than you might think. Or, at the very least, they offer unexpected value and amenities within easy commuting distance of the downtown area. Although not in any particular order, our list not only considers home and rental prices, but also accessibility via public transportation and the availability of amenities that make everyday life both convenient and enjoyable. Head to the end of the article for more details on how we compiled this list.