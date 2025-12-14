These 5 San Francisco Suburbs Are Affordable Gems With Convenient Locations
Home to iconic landmarks like the Golden Gate Bridge and a plethora of tiny neighborhoods, San Francisco has attracted visitors since long before the dot com or tech booms. However, those wishing to build a life in the City by the Bay must contend with real estate prices even higher than the city's infamous hills. Despite the high economic bar of entry, there are a few well-positioned suburbs that put San Francisco in reach of a wider audience, and they're beautiful to boot.
There's no denying that San Francisco is one of the most expensive cities in the country. In fact, a 2025 study by GOBankingRates ranked San Francisco No. 14 on its list of the most expensive tourist destinations in the U.S., beating out California stunners like Mammoth Lakes and San Diego. The median home price is around $1.5 million, while the median apartment rental price clocks in at a staggering $4,199. It's not just the housing prices that make San Francisco expensive— the overall cost of living is 62% higher than the U.S. average, according to the real estate platform Redfin.
That being said, "affordable" takes on new meaning when talking about an objectively expensive area. You won't find home prices on par with Midwest cities like Decatur, Illinois, but some of San Francisco's bedroom communities and coastal neighborhoods are more affordable than you might think. Or, at the very least, they offer unexpected value and amenities within easy commuting distance of the downtown area. Although not in any particular order, our list not only considers home and rental prices, but also accessibility via public transportation and the availability of amenities that make everyday life both convenient and enjoyable. Head to the end of the article for more details on how we compiled this list.
San Leandro
San Leandro is one of the only San Francisco suburbs with median single-family home prices below $1 million, according to research conducted by Zoocasa in 2025. Homes in the middle of the proverbial pack sell for $881,500, while renters should expect to pay on average $1,980 for a one-bedroom house or apartment. Nestled along The Bay, just south of Oakland, San Leandro offers the best of the East Bay with easy access to San Francisco (Embarcadero Station) via a 25-minute BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) ride.
Featuring the Spanish-inspired architecture of Casa Peralta, San Leandro's thriving downtown is home to more than 60 restaurants and a community calendar with events ranging from night markets to volunteer opportunities at San Leandro Butterfly Garden. Besides being walkable, the downtown has a summer farmers market serving up local produce, and is only a short drive to the 30-acre Marina Park. Here, views of the water abound, and playgrounds, picnic areas, and grassy expanses keep everyone entertained.
Residents consistently highlight the small-town feel, proximity to Bay Area urban hubs, and overall price-to-value ratio as reasons to love San Leandro. "It occupies a 'Goldilocks spot' in terms of its location in the Bay Area: not too urban, not too suburban," shared one resident on Reddit. "I commute into downtown SF for work, but have the ability to 'shut the city off for the night' and have nice peace and quiet."
Pacifica
As you drive over the ridge separating Pacifica from greater San Francisco, it's hard to imagine that this beach town is less than a 20-minute commute from downtown. As Highway 1 takes commuters into the city, the route provides views of Pacifica Municipal Pier extending into the ocean and the tiny houses surrounding the public Sharp Park Golf Course. With a population of under 40,000 people, according to the City of Pacifica, the area is an often-overlooked stop along the California Coast's immaculate Highway 1 drive. Yet, it's a hidden gem for anyone working in San Francisco who wants to live a world away on the wild California coast.
Median single-family housing prices hover around $1,350,000, which makes it cheaper than other waterfront towns near San Francisco. Watch surfers catch waves at Pacifica State Beach while digging into a Crunchwrap Supreme at Taco Bell Cantina, better known as "the World's Most Beautiful Taco Bell." Or, take in views of the craggy coast and wildflower-covered cliffs from the hiking trails leading to Mori Point.
Although Pacifica restricted short-term rentals in 2025, renters are limited to apartments, beach cottages, and detached homes in terms of what's available. But Pacifica holds a special place in the hearts of many long-term dwellers. "Once you've lived in Pacifica for any length of time it stays with you," enthused a 45-year resident of Pacifica on Reddit. "It's just a place you want to call home forever."
Oakland
Just a short jaunt over the Bay Bridge, Oakland is a thriving city in its own right, but it can also be considered a San Francisco suburb. Like neighboring San Leandro, Oakland's housing market offers units for less than $1 million. While a single-family home requires a $920,000 investment, there are also a variety of rental options that are on average 50% less than what you'd find in San Francisco, according to Apartments.com.
A common sentiment among Oakland transplants is that they came for the cheap rent and stayed for the community in general. A highly buzzed-about foodie capital of America, Oakland is known for its thriving art scene and diverse population. The monthly Oakland First Fridays art and culture celebration attracts visitors from around the Bay Area, while Brooklyn Basin puts on an annual waterfront Latin dance event during the summer months. On Saturdays, Splash Pad Park hosts more than 40 local producers at the Grand Lake Farmers Market, while paths circling neighboring Lake Merritt welcome walkers every day of the week.
Even if you don't have a car, Oakland is well-connected to San Francisco with BART and AC Transit buses. For instance, it takes about 10 minutes to get from the 12th Street-Oakland City Center Station to Embarcadero Station with BART. Oakland is also considered one of the best situated spots to get to other places in the Bay Area. A 20-minute drive takes you to Berkeley, while Sonoma's vineyard-covered hills (and over 500 wineries) are a bit over an hour away.
Hayward
Another East Bay gem, Hayward could be considered the Bay Area's "Forgotten City." Many think of it as only a transit point on the way from one place to another, but over 160,00 people call Hayward home, according to the City of Hayward. It's centrally located, making it an ideal choice for those commuting to San Jose, San Francisco, or San Mateo.
While you won't find the creative arts centers of Oakland or a beach like Pacifica's, the housing prices (for renting and buying) are comparatively low. $927,450 will get you a home for a small family, while $2,075 is the average rental price for a one-bedroom and $2,326 for a two-bedroom unit. One new homeowner recently called Hayward, "one of the last few places in the Bay Area that's both central yet still affordable" on Reddit. It's definitely a bedroom community in the sense that you won't find Hayward in regional tourist guides.
Although Hayward proper is the kind of place where Target and Ross Dress For Less dominate the shopping scene, the hills abutting the city are home to Garin Regional Park and Five Canyons. Stop into Sulphur Creek Nature Center to admire the reptiles in the discovery center and learn about other native creatures. Alternatively, the Japanese Gardens offer a moment of solitude just off Interstate 580. When you need a more lively setting, downtown San Francisco is about a 40-minute drive away and 30 to 40 minutes with BART.
Daly City
Situated right off Interstate 280, Daly City is arguably San Francisco's first suburb, once serving as a home for displaced city dwellers after the devastating 1906 fire and earthquake in San Francisco. Nowadays, Bay Area Census puts the population at more than 100,000 people, 51% of whom commute to San Francisco for work using BART or the network of highways, according to the City of Daly City. During non-peak times, it takes approximately 15 to 20 minutes to drive to Downtown San Francisco (although finding parking might take longer), while BART will get you to the Civic Center-UN Plaza Station in between 10 to 15 minutes.
Many only pass through Daly City when heading to San Francisco International Airport (SFO). But there's lots to see and do, including more than 2,000 acres of parks for exercise or simply relaxing in nature. With a location directly south of San Francisco, Daly City is a jumping-off point for exploring San Jose and other South Bay destinations. Residents also have access to the coast, including the windswept bluffs of Mussel Rock Park and all that Pacifica has to offer. Daly City also boasts a surprisingly diverse food scene, ranging from dim sum at Koi Palace, which is good enough to draw people out of the city, to Filipino classics at Fil-Am Cuisine.
In terms of housing, expect to pay around $2,385 to rent a one-bedroom or $1,257,000 for a single-family home. Many of the units are nearly identical "row homes." These homes usually feature a garage on the bottom and living space on the top.
Methodology
As mentioned previously, this ranking defines "affordability" within the context of the San Francisco housing market, which comes with home sale prices 239% higher than the national average, according to Redfin. We've examined median purchasing prices for single-family homes and median rental prices for one-bedroom units. We also take into account general cost of living expenses, public transportation options, and a particular location's distance to San Francisco (in minutes, not miles). This ranking doesn't include neighborhoods within San Francisco, even if the prices are lower, such as The Tenderloin.
Our research relies on home price data and statistics from the California Association of Realtors, as well as research compiled by real estate experts, including Zoocasa, Apartments.com, and Zillow. We also back up firsthand accounts and the author's own experiences as a born-and-raised Bay Area native with information provided by local governments, transportation authorities, and real estate groups.
Although beyond the scope of this ranking, we recommend researching first-time homebuyer programs in the Bay Area for more information. For instance, launched in May 2025, the nonprofit Housing Trust's Home Access Program offers loans of up to 40% of the purchase price, with a maximum of $200,000, for qualified low-income families.