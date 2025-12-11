Arizona's Iconic Hotel In Flagstaff Has Private Trails And Unique Holiday Charms
There are all kinds of reasons to visit Flagstaff, Arizona. In addition to being designated as the world's first International Dark Sky City, it's also along the historic Route 66, and Grand Canyon National Park is just 90 minutes away. In winter, it's also one of the snowiest mountain towns in America, transforming into a wonderland with plenty of holiday activities for kids. If you're going to be staying in this charming spot, there's few better places than the Little America Hotel. While there's plenty to enjoy here year-round, it's particularly delightful at the holidays.
Set amidst 500 acres of Ponderosa pine forest, the hotel has 2 miles of nature trails exclusively for guests to explore. Open year-round, the hikes are especially magical when dusted in fresh snow, creating an idyllic winter landscape. In addition to the private routes, a part of the 800-mile-long Arizona National Scenic Trail runs through the property — but don't worry, this trail is open to the public. And for more hiking nearby, the Kachina Peaks Wilderness has lava fields and stunning summit views.
During the holidays, Little America hosts the North Pole Experience at Little America Flagstaff, a beloved family tradition for many. It's an immersive event that takes you to Santa's workshop, where you can meet toy soldiers and elves, work in the toy factory, sample some cookies, go to Elf University, and, of course, spend some time with Santa (and maybe even take home a gift from him).
Family traditions at Flagstaff's Little America
According to the North Pole Experience's website, it has been deemed the "Best Holiday Attraction for Children" in Arizona by AZ Foothills Magazine eight times (including for 2025). You can get tickets just for the event, or to stay on-site, you can book an overnight package deal that includes breakfast with Santa.
Beyond the North Pole Experience, the hotel itself is all decked out for the holidays with lots of lights on the trees as you come in. There's even a Christmas day buffet at the hotel's Silver Pine Restaurant, along with special dinners for New Year's Eve, Easter, Thanksgiving, and Mother's and Father's Day. Year-round, you can also get classic comfort food like sandwiches and burgers at the hotel's Travel Center Hot Grill and Deli.
Even if you can't make it to Little America Flagstaff for the holidays, it's still a great place to visit. The 247-room hotel has been around since 1973. It has a mix of standard hotel rooms with amazing forest views, as well as multi-bedroom suites, along with a championship disc golf course in the forest, a playground, a seasonal pool, and a year-round hot tub. The establishment and its beloved traditions attract quite a loyal following. "When you're in business for 50 years in one location, you're going to get generation after generation," Fred Reese, the Little America Flagstaff general manager, tells The Foothills Focus. "And, because we do such a good job, the upcoming generations like to come here because they have fond memories as children coming here and enjoying the forest."