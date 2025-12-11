Arizona's Iconic Hotel In Flagstaff Has Private Trails And Unique Holiday Charms

There are all kinds of reasons to visit Flagstaff, Arizona. In addition to being designated as the world's first International Dark Sky City, it's also along the historic Route 66, and Grand Canyon National Park is just 90 minutes away. In winter, it's also one of the snowiest mountain towns in America, transforming into a wonderland with plenty of holiday activities for kids. If you're going to be staying in this charming spot, there's few better places than the Little America Hotel. While there's plenty to enjoy here year-round, it's particularly delightful at the holidays.

Set amidst 500 acres of Ponderosa pine forest, the hotel has 2 miles of nature trails exclusively for guests to explore. Open year-round, the hikes are especially magical when dusted in fresh snow, creating an idyllic winter landscape. In addition to the private routes, a part of the 800-mile-long Arizona National Scenic Trail runs through the property — but don't worry, this trail is open to the public. And for more hiking nearby, the Kachina Peaks Wilderness has lava fields and stunning summit views.

During the holidays, Little America hosts the North Pole Experience at Little America Flagstaff, a beloved family tradition for many. It's an immersive event that takes you to Santa's workshop, where you can meet toy soldiers and elves, work in the toy factory, sample some cookies, go to Elf University, and, of course, spend some time with Santa (and maybe even take home a gift from him).