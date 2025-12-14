Arizona's Elkhorn Ranch An Hour From Tucson Is A Family-Friendly Getaway With Mountain Views

In this modern age of hospitality, when hotels tout high-tech bells and whistles, sleek redesigns, and celebrity chef restaurants, it's refreshing to find a place that goes back to the basics. Elkhorn Ranch, 50 miles from Tucson, Arizona, has been operated by the same family since 1945. In the Sonoran desert surrounded by mountains, cattle ranches, and a wildlife refuge, Elkhorn Ranch has 20 cabins that accommodate a total of 32 guests. It's an all-inclusive property where guests fill their days with guided horseback riding and hiking, usually for a week at a time. Downtime between organized activities and meals can be spent at the swimming pool, birding, or taking advantage of other onsite leisure options. What you can't do is watch a show or scroll social media, as there are no TVs, phones, or internet (except in the office), so parents can bring children for active days in nature without screen time.

The ranch, which is about an hour from Tucson International Airport and three hours from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, is open for guests November through April. Certain weeks have themed gatherings like folk music and digital photography. Elkhorn Ranch, which has 4.9 stars on TripAdvisor, charges around $3,300 for one week for an adult, including lodging, meals, guided riding and hiking, sales tax, and service charge. This rate varies slightly depending on the time of year. Pricing is lower for kids under 19, while children 5 and under are free. When your time at the ranch is done and you're heading back into civilization, be sure to explore nearby Tucson, a UNESCO city of culinary excellence.