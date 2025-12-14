Arizona's Elkhorn Ranch An Hour From Tucson Is A Family-Friendly Getaway With Mountain Views
In this modern age of hospitality, when hotels tout high-tech bells and whistles, sleek redesigns, and celebrity chef restaurants, it's refreshing to find a place that goes back to the basics. Elkhorn Ranch, 50 miles from Tucson, Arizona, has been operated by the same family since 1945. In the Sonoran desert surrounded by mountains, cattle ranches, and a wildlife refuge, Elkhorn Ranch has 20 cabins that accommodate a total of 32 guests. It's an all-inclusive property where guests fill their days with guided horseback riding and hiking, usually for a week at a time. Downtime between organized activities and meals can be spent at the swimming pool, birding, or taking advantage of other onsite leisure options. What you can't do is watch a show or scroll social media, as there are no TVs, phones, or internet (except in the office), so parents can bring children for active days in nature without screen time.
The ranch, which is about an hour from Tucson International Airport and three hours from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, is open for guests November through April. Certain weeks have themed gatherings like folk music and digital photography. Elkhorn Ranch, which has 4.9 stars on TripAdvisor, charges around $3,300 for one week for an adult, including lodging, meals, guided riding and hiking, sales tax, and service charge. This rate varies slightly depending on the time of year. Pricing is lower for kids under 19, while children 5 and under are free. When your time at the ranch is done and you're heading back into civilization, be sure to explore nearby Tucson, a UNESCO city of culinary excellence.
Family activities at Elkhorn Ranch
"Our favorite family vacation," a guest wrote in the ranch's online guestbook. "We come with three generations and all of us love it." Another guest characterized the experience for families in a TripAdvisor review as, "A real throwback to a simpler time: kids running around playing flashlight tag, riding all day, families returning year after year." The ranch welcomes children of all ages but notes that there's no babysitting service. Don't worry if your kids have never been on a horse. A reviewer wrote: "Our young children had never ridden before our visit to Elkhorn. The horses were so gentle with the kids, and the wranglers made them feel comfortable riding off into the hills the very first morning. By the end of the week, we were all loping through the washes!"
There are also plenty of things to do when you're not riding. There's a 50-foot heated pool to cool off after a ride. Guests can also pick up a racket to play tennis or pickleball (or a paddle for a game of ping pong). You can even shoot some hoops, play shuffleboard, or toss some horseshoes. In the evening, guests can open the closet full of board games and puzzles or pick up a book at the ranch library, which has children's books. If anyone is musically inclined, the ranch has a guitar, banjo, and ukulele for guest use. If you have time before heading home, explore the lake and mountains of Rose Canyon or take a road trip around Tucson that highlights a ghost town and dramatic desert sunsets.