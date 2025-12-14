One Of The Top Places To Retire In The Southwest Is An Affordable Warm Weather Haven With Colorful Culture

When you think of the typical place to retire, you probably think of a community like The Villages in Florida, where you can live with little to no savings. The truth is, a Florida retirement often means HOA fees and insurance assessments these days, not to mention the hurricanes that plague residents half the year. There's a Texas alternative where folks can retire on their social security check and still live comfortably in the sunshine. The sunny city of El Paso recently found itself on the list of the top 25 U.S. cities where you can retire with great weather for $2,000 a month. It even managed to crack the top ten, landing in ninth place.

The list, created by GoBankingRates, compared the cost of living among these cities, then considered other factors like livability and population of residents over age 65. While the first two cities on the list were Florida cities (Tallahassee and Fort Myers), El Paso wasn't too far behind.

El Paso offers low-cost living, warm weather, and a vibrant community brimming with culture and delicious food. Besides having affordable housing, the cost of living is low here, so residents can still enjoy the daily routines they love on a fixed income. Various parks and walking trails offer opportunities for exercise and recreation, where residents can enjoy a comfortable climate year-round. These factors make it viable for folks to enjoy their retirement in one of the sunniest cities in America.