One Of The Top Places To Retire In The Southwest Is An Affordable Warm Weather Haven With Colorful Culture
When you think of the typical place to retire, you probably think of a community like The Villages in Florida, where you can live with little to no savings. The truth is, a Florida retirement often means HOA fees and insurance assessments these days, not to mention the hurricanes that plague residents half the year. There's a Texas alternative where folks can retire on their social security check and still live comfortably in the sunshine. The sunny city of El Paso recently found itself on the list of the top 25 U.S. cities where you can retire with great weather for $2,000 a month. It even managed to crack the top ten, landing in ninth place.
The list, created by GoBankingRates, compared the cost of living among these cities, then considered other factors like livability and population of residents over age 65. While the first two cities on the list were Florida cities (Tallahassee and Fort Myers), El Paso wasn't too far behind.
El Paso offers low-cost living, warm weather, and a vibrant community brimming with culture and delicious food. Besides having affordable housing, the cost of living is low here, so residents can still enjoy the daily routines they love on a fixed income. Various parks and walking trails offer opportunities for exercise and recreation, where residents can enjoy a comfortable climate year-round. These factors make it viable for folks to enjoy their retirement in one of the sunniest cities in America.
Enjoy your golden years in beautiful El Paso
Besides ranking ninth on GoBankingRates' list, another report ranked El Paso as the eleventh best place to retire in the United States. Factors that contributed to its desirability as a retirement city were life expectancy rates, low crime, and affordable housing. El Paso ranked high on the list because of its residents' long life expectancy of over 80 years. As an added bonus, housing costs are 44% cheaper here than the rest of the nation, and the cost of living is 18% lower as well.
As far as affordable entertainment goes, there's a myriad of cultural happenings usually taking place around town. You can find art exhibits from communities living along the United States-Mexico border, photo essays on Mexican heritage, and photography exhibitions on liminal spaces and desert lands. There are also free community events for seniors, such as Zumba and crocheting classes. For more active seniors, the city hosts a winter sporting event, the El Paso Senior Games. The many senior centers in the area also offer free recreational activities for folks over 55, such as morning meditations and yoga.
There's no shortage of outdoor fun for residents in El Paso. You can enjoy an immersive nature hike at Franklin Mountains State Park to celebrate your retirement, or take a pleasant weekend stroll through 4 acres of beautiful flowers at the El Paso Municipal Rose Garden. With all the luscious parks and exciting events in town, residents can enjoy their most peaceful years without worrying about breaking the bank.