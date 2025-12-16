Houston's Charmingly Unique Attraction Is A Green Space Bursting With Quirky Local Art

Surrounded by a nondescript row of one-story houses, drivers may not think much of their surroundings as they coast down Munger Street — but then it appears: a massive shelter, with pillars designed to look like storybook trees. Across this structure, letters in a childlike font spell out the name "Smither Park." Not only is this a pleasant green space for kids and families to spend time in, but Smither is a kind of open-air art gallery, where a sprawling series of portraits and sculptures have been pieced together from ceramic tiles.

Smither Park is named after John and Stephanie Smither, a Houston-based couple and longtime proponents of self-taught art-making. After John Smither's death in 2002, the local organization Orange Show Center for Visionary Art decided to honor his name with a public space. Since 2011, some 300 artists have contributed work — most of it consisting of tiled mosaics — to this enchanted little patch just four miles southeast of downtown Houston. The project's coordinator was local builder and Renaissance man Dan Phillips, who collaborated closely with Stephanie Smither before she too passed away.

As you step through the entryway, faces, creatures, and landscapes seem to emerge from the surrounding walls. Round picnic tables are encrusted in tiles, as are swing sets, lampposts, and suspended chandeliers. A chessboard adorns one of the tables, which is flanked by two characters inspired by Day of the Dead skeletons (pictured above). Houston was already a beloved Texas city with a renowned art and museum scene that rivals New York, and this free urban park has upped the ante.