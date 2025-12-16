Houston's Charmingly Unique Attraction Is A Green Space Bursting With Quirky Local Art
Surrounded by a nondescript row of one-story houses, drivers may not think much of their surroundings as they coast down Munger Street — but then it appears: a massive shelter, with pillars designed to look like storybook trees. Across this structure, letters in a childlike font spell out the name "Smither Park." Not only is this a pleasant green space for kids and families to spend time in, but Smither is a kind of open-air art gallery, where a sprawling series of portraits and sculptures have been pieced together from ceramic tiles.
Smither Park is named after John and Stephanie Smither, a Houston-based couple and longtime proponents of self-taught art-making. After John Smither's death in 2002, the local organization Orange Show Center for Visionary Art decided to honor his name with a public space. Since 2011, some 300 artists have contributed work — most of it consisting of tiled mosaics — to this enchanted little patch just four miles southeast of downtown Houston. The project's coordinator was local builder and Renaissance man Dan Phillips, who collaborated closely with Stephanie Smither before she too passed away.
As you step through the entryway, faces, creatures, and landscapes seem to emerge from the surrounding walls. Round picnic tables are encrusted in tiles, as are swing sets, lampposts, and suspended chandeliers. A chessboard adorns one of the tables, which is flanked by two characters inspired by Day of the Dead skeletons (pictured above). Houston was already a beloved Texas city with a renowned art and museum scene that rivals New York, and this free urban park has upped the ante.
Visiting Smither Park in Houston
Smither Park is enclosed by a protective fence and open from dawn till dusk. The tables aren't shaded, but they make for a great picnic spot, and children have plenty of grass to run around on. Note that the swing set doesn't have traditional kids' seats but rather adult-style porch swings. The sculptures are right around the corner from the Orange Show Center, the same organization that developed Smither Park. Orange Show also hosts art classes and organizes Houston's mind-bending Art Car Parade (as well as its less-known sister event, the Art Bike Parade). The park is less than a 10-minute drive from Downtown Houston, although buses will take 45 minutes to an hour to reach the park, so a car or taxi is best.
Just dropping by Smither Park is always a delight, whether you're coming alone or as a bunch. This green space really comes alive during Smither Park Sundays, which take place on the first Sunday of every month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The space fills up with musicians and crafters, and visitors get to take in live performances and peruse artisan stands. This popular community event is helping shape Houston's reputation as a creative capital, though it's only the tip of the locavore iceberg. Smither Park is an easy place for first-timer visitors to sample Houston's vast arts scene; from there, you'll find there's a lot to see. Visitors can also uncover River Oaks, smack-dab in Houston's center, and a prestigious neighborhood with luxe shops and high-class art, and Montrose, where world-class art and busy nightlife make this eclectic neighborhood a creative powerhouse.