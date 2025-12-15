Arizona's Top-Ranked Italian Inspired Pizzeria Is Worth The Trip To Phoenix On Its Own

Arizona may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of the best pizza in the country, but Phoenix is home to a pizzeria so good it'll make you feel like you're in a back alley of Naples instead of in the middle of the Sonoran desert. In fact, Pizzeria Bianco was named one of Robb Report's best 250 restaurants in the United States in the 21st century. Thanks to its combination of top-quality ingredients and passion for pizza, it has become a pilgrimage spot for all those who love this most ingenious of human creations.

Perhaps it's no surprise, as its chef and owner, Chris Bianco, was once called the best pizza maker in America by Eater. Serious Eats founder Ed Levine has repeatedly named Pizzeria Bianco the best in the U.S., and Vogue's Jeffrey Steingarten once said this was the best pizza in the world (a title that Italy recently gave to an old-school gem in New York City). Bianco even won the James Beard Award for Best Chef (Southwest) in 2003, the first pizza maker to ever do so.

It all began with a trip to Italy when Bronx-raised Bianco was 13, which, in a way, ended up kickstarting the entire artisanal pizza movement in the U.S. Speaking to Tasting Table, Bianco described this trip to Italy, highlighting the way it transformed his view of food and what goes into making it, saying, "It was about your ability to recognize what was already great and [if] you could serve it to its greatest and highest good." This is certainly clear in the dishes at Pizzeria Bianco, which first began in the back of a grocery store in 1988 before moving to its current location in 1997.