Connecticut's Wine-Country Town Is A Charming Rural Gem With Trails And Farms
Just a half an hour outside of Hartford, an underrated city and home to America's oldest public art museum, awaits a quaint Connecticut suburb. Established in the late 17th century, making it one of Connecticut's oldest towns, the charm-filled locale of Colchester has deep historic roots. And, thanks to its location in Connecticut's under-the-radar wine region, no trip to Colchester is complete without enjoying a glass of wine at the family-run Priam Vineyards. The 40-acre farm produces 14 handcrafted varieties including red blends and Riesling. Since its founding in 1998, the vineyard has not only earned accolades for a number of its wines, but it also became New England's first solar-powered winery in 2010 and is certified by the National Wildlife Federation as a natural bird and wildlife habitat. The winery opens at 11 a.m., Wednesdays through Sundays.
Colchester's other must-visit attractions include Comstock Bridge, which dates back to the 1800s and is one of just three covered bridges that remain in the state. With a population of around 15,000 people, Colchester may appeal to anyone seeking a rural New England getaway thanks to its abundant locally-run farms and ethereal forested trails. From checking out cozy local joints like The Inishmor Pub to enjoying breakfast or lunch from the beloved Red Rose Cafe, Colchester is steeped in small-town charm.
Colchester is a farming community in Connecticut
If you're looking for a Connecticut farm escape with four-season delights and wine like the Jones Family Farm, look no further than Colchester. Despite being a small town, you'll find a number of farms in the area, all with something different to offer locals and tourists alike. Located on historic 18th-century farmland, Savitsky Farm has been run by the same family since the 1950s. The farm operates daily year-round and is a local cornerstone for all sorts of seasonal produce, eggs, jams, and more.
If you'd like a taste of life in the late 1800s into the next century, head to Zagray Farm Museum. Three times a year — in the spring, summer, and fall — you can catch demonstrations of various historic machinery, for just $10 for anyone ages 16 or over. Other seasonal events are held throughout the year, as well, like the Christmas light-adorned tractor parade, which is free to attend. Hours vary depending on the season, so call (203) 313-5362 before visiting.
And if you're looking for some local dairy products, you can't beat Cato Corner Farm — in fact, it was even listed as one of the top 50 cheesemakers in the country by Food & Wine in 2021. All its cheese is handmade, and includes unique varieties such as Bridgid's Abbey, a creamy, slightly acidic cheese ideal for sandwiches, and Womanchego, a take on the Spanish Manchego cheese created to shine on charcuterie boards. At the full-service farm shop, open Fridays through Sundays, you can also find other locally-made products ranging from meat to cookies and even pottery.
Trails and accommodations around Colchester, Connecticut
While in Colchester, spending time out in nature is a non-negotiable. And there's no better place in town to do so than Salmon River State Forest. The forest, first purchased by the State Board of Fisheries and Game in 1934, was at one time the site of many 19th-century mills. Today, the nearly 7,000-acre park, which is free to visit, has plenty to explore. You can hike along the scenic 4.5-mile Salmon River Trail, lined with quiet forest and river views, not to mention a glacial erratic rock, a large boulder transported by a glacier. Apart from hiking, the park is also a gem for fishing (especially trout fishing) and picnicking.
Outside of Salmon River State Forest, there is also a portion of the 50-mile Air Line State Park Trail running through Colchester, as well as Day Pond State Park, which connects to Salmon River State Forest and is where you'll find 5 miles of trails, gorgeous waterfalls, and a pond where you can go swimming or fishing. If you're looking for more hiking in the region, don't miss the cliffs, swimming ponds, and trails of Chatfield Hollow State Park, about a 45-minute drive from Colchester.
Colchester is also an easy addition to any New England itinerary, at around 40 minutes by car from Bradley International Airport. When it comes to accommodation, the Bevin House Bed and Breakfast, rated a 4.9 on Google, is a top choice less than 20 minutes from town. Housed within an 1872 Victorian mansion, this homey inn offers features like breakfast and lots of charm. If you'd prefer to stay right in Colchester, there are a handful of vacation rentals available, such as the guest favorite "secluded colonial in an idyllic country setting," which is part of a shared home.