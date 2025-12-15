Connecticut's Wine-Country Town Is A Charming Rural Gem With Trails And Farms

If you're looking for a Connecticut farm escape with four-season delights and wine like the Jones Family Farm, look no further than Colchester. Despite being a small town, you'll find a number of farms in the area, all with something different to offer locals and tourists alike. Located on historic 18th-century farmland, Savitsky Farm has been run by the same family since the 1950s. The farm operates daily year-round and is a local cornerstone for all sorts of seasonal produce, eggs, jams, and more.

If you'd like a taste of life in the late 1800s into the next century, head to Zagray Farm Museum. Three times a year — in the spring, summer, and fall — you can catch demonstrations of various historic machinery, for just $10 for anyone ages 16 or over. Other seasonal events are held throughout the year, as well, like the Christmas light-adorned tractor parade, which is free to attend. Hours vary depending on the season, so call (203) 313-5362 before visiting.

And if you're looking for some local dairy products, you can't beat Cato Corner Farm — in fact, it was even listed as one of the top 50 cheesemakers in the country by Food & Wine in 2021. All its cheese is handmade, and includes unique varieties such as Bridgid's Abbey, a creamy, slightly acidic cheese ideal for sandwiches, and Womanchego, a take on the Spanish Manchego cheese created to shine on charcuterie boards. At the full-service farm shop, open Fridays through Sundays, you can also find other locally-made products ranging from meat to cookies and even pottery.