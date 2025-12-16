'America's First Highway' Is A 170-Mile Maryland Road With Dozens Of Secret Stops And Historic Sites

One morning in 1888, Bertha Benz, wife of automotive pioneer Karl Benz, and her two sons set off on a 60-mile trundle from Mannheim to Pforzheim. Taking her husband's sputtering, wheezing automobile and its 0.88-horsepower engine across rough cobbles and rutted wagon tracks, Bertha Benz zipped through the German countryside at speeds of up to 10 mph and arrived at her destination, relatively unscathed, that evening. In so doing, she had essentially invented the road trip, a concept that America has since popularized and made its own. And where better to get a sense of the American road trip dream than at the nation's first highway? Running between Baltimore and Grantsville, Maryland, is the 170-mile stretch of road called the Historic National Road Scenic Byway — also known as "America's first highway" — and you can still drive along it today.

The road was authorized when Thomas Jefferson was still in the White House, with construction beginning in 1811 as part of a 620-mile route between the Potomac and Ohio rivers. Cars wouldn't become commonplace for another century or so, meaning the National Road was mostly used by settlers in wagons and stagecoaches, migrating westward in search of their fortunes. The introduction of rail networks looked to signal the National Road's demise in the late 19th century, until it was integrated into the coast-to-coast U.S. Route 40 in 1926.

Along the Historic National Road Scenic Byway's 170 miles, you'll find two centuries of history, including Mile Marker "0" near Cumberland, where the first section of road was laid down. Period-style buildings, towns that retain their frontier feel, old way points, and historic stone bridges are also on offer. And if you take time to stop, you'll be rewarded with secret discoveries, like leafy trails running alongside railway tracks or hilltop guesthouses with gorgeous scenery.