Maryland's Quaint Mountain Town Is A Peaceful Escape With River Views And An Old-School Candy Store
Blue crabs, Frederick Scott Key, and the Chesapeake Bay are some of the first things people associate with Maryland, but the East Coast state is defined by so much more. In Appalachia, far from the beach or state capital of Annapolis, Western Maryland is full of rocky, mountainous landscapes and natural terrain. Though less renowned than its eastern shore and bayside counterparts, Maryland's panhandle is an Appalachian Mountain paradise full of quirky hidden gems, like the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, a unique train ride amid the picturesque peaks.
Near the Pennsylvania border in Garrett County, a quaint mountain town along a winding river invites visitors to a secluded escape. Grantsville is peaceful and undisturbed with access to state parks, white water rafting, and an old-fashioned candy land that gives the board game a run for its money. For a sweet taste of Appalachia's rugged terrain, Grantsville, Maryland has outdoor recreation and exciting attractions all year round.
River thrills and sugar rushes in Grantsville, Maryland
With a population of roughly 1,000 residents and a location in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains, Grantsville offers a peaceful getaway. The town is perched on the banks of the rushing Casselman River, a beloved spot for paddling, white water rafting, picnicking, and scenic strolls in the summer. While the Casselman River Bridge State Park is temporarily closed at the time of writing, visitors can still access other parts of the river in Grantsville. It's a popular fly fishing hot spot, stocked with smallmouth bass and trout.
Beyond the Casselman River, Grantsville's Savage River State Forest offers over 55,000 acres of outdoor activities, including boating, canoeing, fishing, cross-country skiing, primitive camping, hiking, biking, and off-roading. Hike all or part of the 14-mile Meadow Mountain Trail for an incredible panoramic view of Garrett County from the top of Meadow Mountain. Within the state forest, the New Germany State Park has a 13-acre lake with cabins, camping, and additional scenic trails.
For a sweet treat after a long day of exploring, Hill Top Fruit Market, Fruit Bowl, and Farmers Market is the place to go. Arguably one of the most famous spots in Grantsville, Hill Top has over 900 different varieties of delicious candies, with Pick-A-Mix bags that allow you to stockpile and savor whatever sweets you choose. Known as Grantsville's very own Candyland, Hill Top is open seven days a week and is bound to satisfy your sweet tooth with classic candies and modern favorites. There are even sugar-free options available. If nature's candy is more your speed, Hill Top has a vast selection of both fresh fruit and fruit-based products, including artisanal jams and Amish-made goodies.
Plan the perfect trip to Grantsville, Maryland
Grantsville has excellent restaurants to refuel after a day on the water. The Mountain Grape Tavern blends fresh Mediterranean fare and hearty Appalachian cuisine, along with a full drink menu of wine, beer, and cocktails. For salads, sandwiches, and a buffet on Fridays, head to the Penn Alps Restaurant and Craft Shop, which also houses an artisan crafts store and museum.
There are plenty of other charming mountain towns in Western Maryland worth visiting on your Grantsville getaway. In Allegany County, Garrett County's next door neighbor, lies Cumberland, an artistic city with world-class bike trails, scenic byways, and shops. Beyond Cumberland, Rocky Gap State Park is Maryland's hidden mountain escape with family-friendly camping, hiking, and water sports.
Grantsville may be a secluded mountain town, but major cities are not too far away. The Baltimore Washington International Airport (BWI) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) are both around two hours from Grantsville by car. For a rugged getaway, the Sleepy Hollow Campground has sites for tents and RVs, as well as cabins for rent. If you prefer more traditional accommodations, The Casselman Inn is a cozy and affordable spot equipped with complimentary breakfast at the on-site restaurant. No matter where you stay or when you choose to visit, Grantsville's idyllic blend of mountains, river activities, small town charm, and abundant sweet treats will hit the spot.