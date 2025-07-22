Maryland's Quaint Mountain Town Is A Peaceful Escape With River Views And An Old-School Candy Store

With a population of roughly 1,000 residents and a location in the heart of the Appalachian Mountains, Grantsville offers a peaceful getaway. The town is perched on the banks of the rushing Casselman River, a beloved spot for paddling, white water rafting, picnicking, and scenic strolls in the summer. While the Casselman River Bridge State Park is temporarily closed at the time of writing, visitors can still access other parts of the river in Grantsville. It's a popular fly fishing hot spot, stocked with smallmouth bass and trout.

Beyond the Casselman River, Grantsville's Savage River State Forest offers over 55,000 acres of outdoor activities, including boating, canoeing, fishing, cross-country skiing, primitive camping, hiking, biking, and off-roading. Hike all or part of the 14-mile Meadow Mountain Trail for an incredible panoramic view of Garrett County from the top of Meadow Mountain. Within the state forest, the New Germany State Park has a 13-acre lake with cabins, camping, and additional scenic trails.

For a sweet treat after a long day of exploring, Hill Top Fruit Market, Fruit Bowl, and Farmers Market is the place to go. Arguably one of the most famous spots in Grantsville, Hill Top has over 900 different varieties of delicious candies, with Pick-A-Mix bags that allow you to stockpile and savor whatever sweets you choose. Known as Grantsville's very own Candyland, Hill Top is open seven days a week and is bound to satisfy your sweet tooth with classic candies and modern favorites. There are even sugar-free options available. If nature's candy is more your speed, Hill Top has a vast selection of both fresh fruit and fruit-based products, including artisanal jams and Amish-made goodies.