Downtown Nashville's Highly-Rated, European-Inspired Café Has Cozy Vibes And Unmatched Brews

Nashville may be world-famous for its live music scene (you don't get the nickname Music City for no reason), but it's also a great foodie destination. While it may not offer the same level of affordability as certain Midwest destinations known as foodie hot spots, Nashville has numerous places to wine, dine, and embrace a good time. You'll find one such institution in the heart of the city's heaving downtown, surrounded by iconic sights like the Johnny Cash Museum, the Ryman Auditorium, and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

In a city overflowing with honky-tonks and barbecue joints, Café Intermezzo stands out as a splash of European color on a distinctly American canvas. Inspired by creator Brian Olsen's love of European coffeehouses and their role in providing community and a respite from busy life, it has been designed as a place to connect and slow down with good food, coffee, and company. With a 4.6-star rating on Google and over 1,000 reviews, it must be doing something right. As one customer puts it, "The moment you walk in you are transported from the busy streets of the city to a world of peace and charm."

The old-world interior helps to send you to a slower-paced European town. Decorative ceiling tiles, dark timber furnishings, gilded chandeliers, sculptures, and black-and-white photos adorning the walls all contribute to the romantically cozy ambience. The staff also do their part, often providing attentive and friendly service that helps you feel part of the crowd. This is all part of Café Intermezzo's modus operandi, which strives to counteract the rush and chaos of typical American dining by providing a space to linger and indulge every sense.