Downtown Nashville's Highly-Rated, European-Inspired Café Has Cozy Vibes And Unmatched Brews
Nashville may be world-famous for its live music scene (you don't get the nickname Music City for no reason), but it's also a great foodie destination. While it may not offer the same level of affordability as certain Midwest destinations known as foodie hot spots, Nashville has numerous places to wine, dine, and embrace a good time. You'll find one such institution in the heart of the city's heaving downtown, surrounded by iconic sights like the Johnny Cash Museum, the Ryman Auditorium, and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
In a city overflowing with honky-tonks and barbecue joints, Café Intermezzo stands out as a splash of European color on a distinctly American canvas. Inspired by creator Brian Olsen's love of European coffeehouses and their role in providing community and a respite from busy life, it has been designed as a place to connect and slow down with good food, coffee, and company. With a 4.6-star rating on Google and over 1,000 reviews, it must be doing something right. As one customer puts it, "The moment you walk in you are transported from the busy streets of the city to a world of peace and charm."
The old-world interior helps to send you to a slower-paced European town. Decorative ceiling tiles, dark timber furnishings, gilded chandeliers, sculptures, and black-and-white photos adorning the walls all contribute to the romantically cozy ambience. The staff also do their part, often providing attentive and friendly service that helps you feel part of the crowd. This is all part of Café Intermezzo's modus operandi, which strives to counteract the rush and chaos of typical American dining by providing a space to linger and indulge every sense.
A Nashville coffee house worth its cream
Of course, no café is worth recommending if it doesn't have exceptional coffee. The range of options at Café Intermezzo is impressive, almost taking up an entire page of its menu. This includes specialty coffee creations and preparation methods from Cuba, France, Italy, and Turkey. You can also order various spins on the classics, including caramel cappuccinos and butterscotch espresso. Chilled coffees and alcoholic options round out the extensive menu. Some coffees, such as the Turkish-inspired ones, may be too bitter for some palettes. However, the classic cappuccino and its sweet variations are highly praised by customers, even if the price feels a little high.
Café Intermezzo finds the harmony between coffee and pastries with its selection of desserts. You can pair your coffee with different cheesecakes, tortes, crepes, vanilla ice cream, tiramisu, or the classic Frutti di Bosco, a cream-filled pastry topped with berries. Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays), the café also caters to breakfast, lunch, and dinner patrons. You can enjoy omelets, fresh salads, and pasta dishes, and the dinner menu even features a few breakfast options. You can stick with coffee for the evening or pivot to beer, local and imported wine, or expertly crafted cocktails.
Located downtown, Café Intermezzo is a five-minute walk from the Riverfront. It's one of the many memorable dining experiences found in Downtown Nashville, and you'll encounter another about a 15-minute walk away. As Tennessee's oldest restaurant, serving chili the same way for over 100 years, Varallo's is a great stop at the end of a long day. If you're looking for foodie experiences outside the city center, head to Kase x Noko in East Nashville, a beloved neighborhood sushi joint that was among Tennessee's favorite restaurants in 2025.