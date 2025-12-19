Arizona's Phoenix Neighborhood Known For Its Safety Boasts Trails And Idyllic Mountain Scenery
The urban village of North Gateway on the outskirts of Phoenix is big on views — and safety, apparently. The self-storage and moving company Extra Space Storage listed it among the five safest neighborhoods in Arizona's capital city in November 2025. This tracks over at Phoenix magazine, which gave North Gateway a perfect 10 out of 10 score for safety in a May 2025 ranking. CrimeGrade.org also gave high safety marks to the residential area, doling out an overall "A+" score. The crime tracking website noted that residents "generally consider the south part of the neighborhood to be the safest."
Of course, North Gateway has far more to offer than just safe streets. "There are a multitude of walking trails and outdoor activities," one former resident wrote on Niche. "It's a family-friendly suburb with welcoming neighbors and lots of amenities," another local shared. The sprawling village is also privy to some pretty eye-popping scenery. North Gateway is nestled within the sweeping Sonoran Desert and bordered by the lofty Phoenix Mountains, among other rugged ranges.
The neighborhood was aptly named for its northerly position in Arizona's capital city. It's less than an hour's drive from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX). If you want to experience what life is like in this Maricopa County community, spend an evening or two in an Airbnb or vacation home rental. If unique stays are your thing, check out the Happy Valley House, which boasts a "very good" rating on Hotels.com. Nightly rates in the lovely five-room home with an outdoor pool start at $90 per night, as of the time of writing.
North Gateway trails for mountain lovers
North Gateway and the Greater Phoenix area sit within the Salt River Valley, completely bounded by mountains. So you know, there are some pretty spectacular hiking trails to be found in this part of Arizona. Make the adventurous journey up to Elephant Mountain, located about 40 minutes away from North Gateway in the Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area. Wind among the saguaro cactus as you roam the 6.6-mile Elephant Mountain Loop, a strenuous trek with idyllic scenery.
The Phoenix Mountains Preserve, which is only about a 30-minute drive away, boasts a number of picturesque mountain trails, too. If you're up for a challenge, tackle the Piestewa Peak Summit Trail. The 2-mile out-and-back route with a 1,145-foot elevation gain is extremely difficult and will take you up the second-highest mountain in the preserve after Camelback Mountain, one of Arizona's most dangerous trails. Both of these climbs are quite taxing, but the valley and mountain views along the way and at the summits make it all worth it.
For an easier time, hit the Eastwing Mountain Trail. The nearly 2-mile loop lies in the Peoria Regional Preserve, just outside of North Gateway. Yet another option for leisurely hiking, walking, running, and biking is along a series of hidden canals that wind through the Phoenix area, with opportunities to stop for beverages and bites.
Desert and lake trails near North Gateway
You can get your steps in at the Phoenix Sonoran Preserve, too. Spanning just shy of 10,000 acres, the nature area has around 36 miles of desert trails to roam. The Desert Vista Trailhead is one of three main trailheads located around the preserve and sits on the southeastern end of North Gateway, providing access to a wide range of easy, moderate, and difficult hikes.
More trails can be found meandering around the waters of the nearby Lake Pleasant. The island-laden loch has more than 100 miles of shoreline and rivals the Sonoran Preserve in terms of its size. Covering over 10,000 surface acres, it's one of the largest lakes in the Phoenix area. Boat, kayak, and paddleboard rentals are available on-site. However, you may want to think twice before running around barefoot, as Lake Pleasant ranks among the most snake-infested lakes in Arizona. Dine along the shore at one of the lakefront restaurants. Several campgrounds — the Roadrunner Campground and the Desert Tortoise Campground — hug the water if you want to hunker down for the night.
The heat can be brutal out in the desert, so opt to hike during the cooler hours of the day, and always carry plenty of water. According to the City of Phoenix, more than 200 hikers are rescued across its desert and mountain wilderness areas each year. So make sure you're prepared for the elements, and always keep an eye out for those rattlesnakes.