Arizona's Phoenix Neighborhood Known For Its Safety Boasts Trails And Idyllic Mountain Scenery

The urban village of North Gateway on the outskirts of Phoenix is big on views — and safety, apparently. The self-storage and moving company Extra Space Storage listed it among the five safest neighborhoods in Arizona's capital city in November 2025. This tracks over at Phoenix magazine, which gave North Gateway a perfect 10 out of 10 score for safety in a May 2025 ranking. CrimeGrade.org also gave high safety marks to the residential area, doling out an overall "A+" score. The crime tracking website noted that residents "generally consider the south part of the neighborhood to be the safest."

Of course, North Gateway has far more to offer than just safe streets. "There are a multitude of walking trails and outdoor activities," one former resident wrote on Niche. "It's a family-friendly suburb with welcoming neighbors and lots of amenities," another local shared. The sprawling village is also privy to some pretty eye-popping scenery. North Gateway is nestled within the sweeping Sonoran Desert and bordered by the lofty Phoenix Mountains, among other rugged ranges.

The neighborhood was aptly named for its northerly position in Arizona's capital city. It's less than an hour's drive from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX). If you want to experience what life is like in this Maricopa County community, spend an evening or two in an Airbnb or vacation home rental. If unique stays are your thing, check out the Happy Valley House, which boasts a "very good" rating on Hotels.com. Nightly rates in the lovely five-room home with an outdoor pool start at $90 per night, as of the time of writing.