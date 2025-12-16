Chicago Locals Can Instantly Tell You're A Tourist If One Question Stumps You On Italian Beef

Every city has its own unique quirks and personality, and often they're equally embedded into its culinary specialties. Chicago is a great example — from must-visit restaurants for deep-dish pizza to Chicago's "most notorious hot dog stand," certain foods (and the proper way to eat them) have become synonymous with the city. And Italian beef, a deliciously messy sandwich of thinly-sliced roast beef seasoned with its own juices, is one of them. But if it's your first time ordering one of these sammies in Chi-town, you may get a follow-up question you aren't prepared for: Do you want it "dry," "wet," or "dipped?" If you don't know, it's a dead giveaway you're a tourist.

Italian beef is one of the city's most deeply ingrained everyday foods, and it comes with its own shorthand language that locals absorb early. Similar to ordering a cheesesteak in one of the most underrated food destinations in America, Philadelphia, there's certain lingo that speeds along the ordering process. Where in Philly, you'd order your sandwich "wit" (with onions) or "witout" (without onions), any Chicago Italian beef spot is going to expect you to tell them just how juicy you want your dish. You'll also specify which toppings you'd like by simply adding "sweet," "hot," or "sweet and hot."

The sandwich traces back to Chicago's Italian American neighborhoods in the early 20th century, where families made tougher cuts of beef last longer by slow-roasting them, slicing them thin, and serving them on bread soaked with the juice from cooking. This made the meat tender, flavorful, and affordable. The practice of spooning or dunking bread in jus helped absorb flavor and moisture, which meant nothing went to waste. Over time, that method became part of the identity of the sandwich itself.