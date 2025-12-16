Wisconsin's Charmingly Retro New Glarus Lodge Is A Mid-Century Modern Stay In Little Switzerland
Visiting the picturesque, mountainous European country of Switzerland is at the top of many travelers' wish lists, but it isn't always feasible. Fortunately, there are a few U.S. destinations that have earned the moniker of "Little Switzerland" due to their similarities in landscape and culture. In the West, you can visit Joseph, Oregon's "Little Switzerland." And in the Midwest, Wisconsin's New Glarus is known as "America's Little Switzerland," a charming town with chalet roofs, boutiques, and local beer. New Glarus earned its nickname for its 1845 founding by Swiss immigrants and subsequent efforts to preserve its heritage through themed festivals, stores, and restaurants. Located in Green County, south-central Wisconsin, the town is surrounded by valleys and features a Swiss-village-style downtown. While visiting, you might want to consider booking a mid-century modern stay at the charmingly retro Blanc Chalet, located under a mile from downtown New Glarus.
The Blanc Chalet was known as the Swiss-Aire until the current owners acquired it in 2023. It was then re-envisioned as the Blanc Chalet, named after Mont Blanc, the highest peak of the Alps, according to the motel's website. The new owners transformed the classic 1960s-style mid-century modern motel, adding updated amenities and touches while maintaining the retro look of the building and keeping the chalet-style roof. This meant replacing the carpet with wood floors, upgrading the furniture, adding art to the walls, and utilizing accent wallpaper and sleek fixtures, according to an Airbnb listing and Midwest Living Magazine. They kept the roadside motel vibe intact, with parking right outside the room, and included touches inspired by the town's Swiss roots.
Rooms and amenities at The Blanc Chalet
The Blanc Chalet features 25 rooms, of which 20 have been completely renovated, with a variety of configurations. All rooms include a 50-inch smart TV with Hulu Live, a microwave, a refrigerator, a coffee maker, and free Wi-Fi. There are eight double queen rooms and seven renovated single king rooms, along with five refreshed single king rooms that haven't undergone a full renovation and are priced lower than their renovated counterparts. For those who desire more space, there are two King Suites, each with a soaking jacuzzi tub and standard amenities. Additionally, the Family Suite has a full kitchen, separate sleeping and living areas, a king bed, two pullout sofas, and a 55-inch TV for entertainment.
On the property's website, you'll find a map and a detailed description of each room type to meet your needs. Several of the single king rooms are dog-friendly, so you can bring your furry family member with you. A maximum of two dogs is allowed per room, and they must be in a crate if left unattended.
The property's communal areas include a lobby, a courtyard firepit area, and an outdoor patio. Immediately in front of the motel, you can take a half-mile walking path directly into downtown New Glarus. There's also an on-site cafe — Trouvaille Coffee Co. — offering a wide selection of coffee drinks, smoothies, pastries, and breakfast sandwiches for a convenient way to start your day. On Tripadvisor, where the motel has a 5.0 rating across more than 60 reviews (as of this writing), visitors highlight its proximity to downtown, comfort and cleanliness, outstanding customer service, and bright decor. One reviewer said that it's "a great place to stay for a fun retro roadtrip," describing their room as having a great bed and stylish decor.
Retro vibes and Swiss heritage at Blanc Chalet Motel
The Blanc Chalet's retro-nostalgic feeling comes from its cozy, welcoming atmosphere and Alpine-themed decor, which the owners describe on the website as being aligned with their core values. Another special touch is the charming character that greets guests as they enter the motel grounds — Heidi, a fiberglass cow statue that's part of the town's Cow Parade art installation: a series of painted cows imported from Switzerland and placed around town. The motel's website notes that Heidi's painting depicts the Swiss Alps and children playing in the foothills, calling it a nod to the children in the inn's owners' family. Having one of the artisan-crafted cow statues at the motel's entrance is one of many nods to New Glarus' Swiss roots.
As New Glarus is known as an enchanting winter destination, visitors may want to time their visit to coincide with one of the town's hallmark holiday events — the Christkindli Market, which takes place in early December. The European-style holiday market features individual chalets selling food, gifts, and Christmas-themed decor, along with live music. Other local events include a summer Polkafest honoring everything polka-music related and an autumn Oktoberfest at the heart of the Little Switzerland village, complete with craft beer, bratwurst, Bavarian costumes, and live entertainment. Plan to book your room at Blanc Chalet early for any of these popular weekends in "America's Little Switzerland." The motel is located just a 40-minute drive from Wisconsin's capital, Madison. This city is known as the "Biking Capital of the Midwest," boasting miles of scenic trails.