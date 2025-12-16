Wisconsin's Charmingly Retro New Glarus Lodge Is A Mid-Century Modern Stay In Little Switzerland

Visiting the picturesque, mountainous European country of Switzerland is at the top of many travelers' wish lists, but it isn't always feasible. Fortunately, there are a few U.S. destinations that have earned the moniker of "Little Switzerland" due to their similarities in landscape and culture. In the West, you can visit Joseph, Oregon's "Little Switzerland." And in the Midwest, Wisconsin's New Glarus is known as "America's Little Switzerland," a charming town with chalet roofs, boutiques, and local beer. New Glarus earned its nickname for its 1845 founding by Swiss immigrants and subsequent efforts to preserve its heritage through themed festivals, stores, and restaurants. Located in Green County, south-central Wisconsin, the town is surrounded by valleys and features a Swiss-village-style downtown. While visiting, you might want to consider booking a mid-century modern stay at the charmingly retro Blanc Chalet, located under a mile from downtown New Glarus.

The Blanc Chalet was known as the Swiss-Aire until the current owners acquired it in 2023. It was then re-envisioned as the Blanc Chalet, named after Mont Blanc, the highest peak of the Alps, according to the motel's website. The new owners transformed the classic 1960s-style mid-century modern motel, adding updated amenities and touches while maintaining the retro look of the building and keeping the chalet-style roof. This meant replacing the carpet with wood floors, upgrading the furniture, adding art to the walls, and utilizing accent wallpaper and sleek fixtures, according to an Airbnb listing and Midwest Living Magazine. They kept the roadside motel vibe intact, with parking right outside the room, and included touches inspired by the town's Swiss roots.