Arizona's 'Best Downtown' Resides In A High-Desert City With Quirky Shops And Walkable Streets
People usually associate the desert with hot, arid landscapes and dull, sandy hues, but Bisbee, Arizona, boasts bright, picturesque buildings and cool mountain air. Although the city sits in the high desert at an elevation of 5,550 feet, it isn't enveloped in shady forests like the cozy mountain community of Pine-Strawberry. Instead, it's surrounded by terracotta shades of desert sand, which perfectly complement the fiery oranges of the downtown structures. The city itself looks like a work of art — a lively accent among the mountainous desert landscape, beckoning visitors from afar. In fact, according to World Atlas, Bisbee has "the best downtown" in Arizona.
Folks who come to Arizona for its quirky culture will certainly enjoy Bisbee, which is nestled in the Mule Mountains in southeastern Arizona. But Bisbee isn't your typical high-desert destination. Its vibrant, walkable downtown district and area attractions draw more than 50,000 visitors each year. Historically, Bisbee was a mining town until 1975. After this period, mining operations ceased, and the mines were reopened for tourism. Besides visiting fascinating sites like the Copper Queen Mine, visitors can stroll along the city's pedestrian-friendly streets, lined with quirky shops and spots to sip coffee and people-watch. Bisbee also boasts numerous options for dining and drinking, as well as art galleries and museums to discover and enjoy.
Downtown Bisbee's charming and eclectic shops
The artsy city of Bisbee brims with European charm. In its walkable downtown district, you can shop and stroll to your heart's content and admire the distinctive architecture and street art. According to Gourmet Globetrotter, Bisbee has been referred to as "Mayberry on Acid," which is pretty spot on for this quaint destination with a fun, welcoming vibe that hides whimsical shops in the most unexpected places.
From the vintage statuettes at Acacia Collectibles to the collectible glassware at Miners and Merchants, you'll probably find whatever weird thing you're looking for in one of Bisbee's shops. Along Main Street, there's Classic Rock Couture, a retro shop featuring vintage fashions for your inner rock star. In this funky haven, you can purchase cactus-themed jewelry, chic cowboy boots, and even faux fur coats. A similar store to visit while wandering the colorful downtown streets is Redbone Bisbee Vintage, which sells a mix of new, old, and handcrafted clothing, as well as locally produced artwork and other items.
Mercantile on Main is a historic shopping center loaded with culture and creativity. Its cozy cafes are intermingled with shops and art galleries — this place is ideal for a day of souvenir shopping. Mel's Bisbee Bodega, one of the shops in this extensive mini-mall, sells everything from cigars to crazy hats. It also has fresh local eggs, clothing, and even phone chargers in case you lost yours during your travels.
History and hotels in Bisbee, Arizona
Despite it being a mountain city with lots of inclines and stairs, Bisbee is easy to explore on foot, with smoothly paved roads and sidewalks that help you navigate the uneven terrain. You can easily hit many shops without covering a lot of ground, as businesses are arranged closely together along the main thoroughfare and side streets. Taking a guided walking tour (or a self-guided one) is a good way to get some background on Bisbee's history, including the shenanigans that occurred in the brothels and saloons back in the day.
Besides having a rich mining history, the city has a somewhat ghostly history as well. The Copper Queen Hotel, which is rumored to be haunted, offers a chance to have a spooky encounter during your stay. Hotel La More at The Bisbee Inn is also supposedly quite spooky — complete with ghost cats and a mysterious Lady in White. If you enjoy ghost hunting, there are a few spectral excursions on offer, including Old Bisbee Ghost Tour's Haunted Pub Crawl. It's hard to imagine a more unique way to tour this destination than taking a walking tour of its ghostly establishments.
The best way to reach Bisbee is via private vehicle, as public transportation is not well developed in this part of Arizona. Bisbee is located 106 miles southeast of Tucson on Historic Highway 80. Overnight visitors will find a wide range of lodging options around the city, from affordable roadside lodges to historic options like the Bisbee Grand Hotel or the Copper Queen Hotel. If you're interested in even more spooky options, check out the best haunted hotels in America to stay at (if you're brave enough).