Arizona's 'Best Downtown' Resides In A High-Desert City With Quirky Shops And Walkable Streets

Despite it being a mountain city with lots of inclines and stairs, Bisbee is easy to explore on foot, with smoothly paved roads and sidewalks that help you navigate the uneven terrain. You can easily hit many shops without covering a lot of ground, as businesses are arranged closely together along the main thoroughfare and side streets. Taking a guided walking tour (or a self-guided one) is a good way to get some background on Bisbee's history, including the shenanigans that occurred in the brothels and saloons back in the day.

Besides having a rich mining history, the city has a somewhat ghostly history as well. The Copper Queen Hotel, which is rumored to be haunted, offers a chance to have a spooky encounter during your stay. Hotel La More at The Bisbee Inn is also supposedly quite spooky — complete with ghost cats and a mysterious Lady in White. If you enjoy ghost hunting, there are a few spectral excursions on offer, including Old Bisbee Ghost Tour's Haunted Pub Crawl. It's hard to imagine a more unique way to tour this destination than taking a walking tour of its ghostly establishments.

The best way to reach Bisbee is via private vehicle, as public transportation is not well developed in this part of Arizona. Bisbee is located 106 miles southeast of Tucson on Historic Highway 80. Overnight visitors will find a wide range of lodging options around the city, from affordable roadside lodges to historic options like the Bisbee Grand Hotel or the Copper Queen Hotel. If you're interested in even more spooky options, check out the best haunted hotels in America to stay at (if you're brave enough).