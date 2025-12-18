4 Charming And Iconic New England Properties On Forbes' 2025 List Of 'Most Legendary Five-Star Hotels'
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Lasting a hundred years is an incredible feat for any business, but in the temperamental world of hospitality, it's really something to celebrate. This is why Forbes Travel Guide introduced its Icons List, which highlights 23 five-star hotels that have not only lasted at least a century under the same name, but also remain epicenters of luxury. While the list of "The World's Most Legendary Five-Star Hotels" is dominated by hotels in Europe, several iconic American establishments also earned a spot, with a particular concentration in New England.
Massachusetts and Rhode Island each have two entries on Forbes' 2025 Icons List, which is fitting given their status as two of the original 13 states. New England's luxury hotels are a reminder of the Gilded Age, when wealthy industrialists spent their summers living the good life on the Atlantic Coast. The remnants of this history can be seen in the incredible mansions of Newport and Cape Cod, some of which have been transformed into luxury resorts.
The four New England hotels on the 2025 Icons List deserve this honor. Forbes Travel Guide CEO Hermann Elgar said that "These legendary properties blend rich heritage with extraordinary service, offering experiences that feel both timeless and distinctly of their place" (as quoted by Hospitality Net), and we aren't about to disagree. Let's take a look at what impressed Forbes and might make you want to book your next stay right away.
Ocean House, Rhode Island
Located in historic Westerly, Ocean House has been the epitome of luxury in Rhode Island since it opened in 1868. With sweeping views of the Atlantic, the resort spent 135 years as the go-to place for wealthy New Englanders to spend the summer. Then, in 2003, it shuttered for a complete renovation of the original Victorian building. Reopening a year later in a building that retained the original exterior design, it once again began hosting guests.
Today, it has 49 rooms and 20 suites, all decorated in the Gilded Age style, thanks to 5,000 pieces of decor and furnishings salvaged from the original building. This fixture of Watch Hill, Rhode Island's charming seaside neighborhood, is beautiful inside and out, with an expansive 13 acres of oceanfront property. This includes a private beach, a croquet lawn, and a large area for events, which makes the resort a favorite wedding destination. A scroll through Instagram shows that many of the prettiest photos taken here are tagged in wedding posts, showing Ocean House as a picture-perfect backdrop for special occasions.
Ocean House's historic grounds, top-rated spa, and sophisticated dining options featuring fresh, local ingredients have all helped the resort maintain its five-star status. "[Fourth] visit over [the] last two years and it gets better every time," writes one Tripadvisor user, who called the hotel "a perfect escape." They then summed up just what makes it so special: "Service, venue, staff, and meals are outstanding." At the time of this writing, rooms at Ocean House typically start around $500 per night, though prices vary widely by season and room type, reflecting its luxury oceanfront setting.
Chatham Bars Inn, Massachusetts
The next destination on the Icons List is Chatham, a historic resort town on Cape Cod in Massachusetts. Here, you'll find the beautiful Chatham Bars Inn. The beloved resort was founded in 1914 by a prominent Boston stockbroker as a hunting lodge for wealthy Bostonians. Since that time, it has evolved into a staple of Cape Cod and is particularly known for the freshness of its food, thanks to its nearby farm, which supplies ingredients for its restaurants.
Prominent guests have long flocked to the 25-acre waterfront property, including Henry Ford and William Rockefeller. The inn was even home to Dutch royalty during World War II, when the royal family fled Europe and used it as a summer home. Today, the Chatham Bars Inn continues to thrive, with 262 rooms and suites to host visitors from around the world. With a fitness center, spa, tennis courts, and a private beach, there are endless summer activities on offer. The resort even features a private boat dock with a fleet for fishing, whale watching, or charter excursions.
Forbes Travel Guide calls Chatham Bars Inn, "a luxury resort that combines Old World charm with modern amenities," placing it on par with world-class hotels. Rates at Chatham Bars Inn generally start around $350 per night, depending on the season and room category (at the time of writing). If you are looking for a luxurious summer escape tinged with the nostalgia of the America of yesteryear, this is the place for you.
Wequassett Resort and Golf Club, Massachusetts
Cape Cod is also home to the spectacular five-star seaside resort, Wequassett Resort and Golf Club. The 100-year-old five-star resort in Harwich is nestled on Pleasant Bay and recently underwent a major renovation, giving its 113 guest rooms a complete makeover. Guests can select from suites, cottages, or villas, each decorated in an elegant coastal style. The wide variety of accommodations makes Weqaussaett perfect for both romantic getaways and family vacations.
Aside from the iconic location, what sets Wequassett apart is the amenities. Not only is it home to twenty-eight Atlantic, the only Forbes five-star restaurant on the Cape, but it also offers a wide variety of dining options, from al fresco experiences to a seasonal bar on the resort's private beach. Enjoy pickleball and tennis, weekly yoga classes, kayaking tours, or a round of golf on Wequassett's award-winning 18-hole course. There are also unique experiences that scream New England summer, such as clamming on the private beach with a local captain.
Enthralled by the location and thrilled with the experience, guests rave about their time at this classic resort. One reviewer on Tripadvisor shared, "Truly an amazing setting with [top-notch] service and scrumptious food. I stayed in a renovated room, and it was immaculate, stylish, and beyond comfortable. Every touch point was luxury at its finest." At the Wequassett Resort and Golf Club, rates for a one‑night stay start from about $400 (at the time of writing).
Weekapaug Inn, Rhode Island
New England's last entry on Forbes' 2025 Icons List is a return to Rhode Island, to a luxe vacation destination with unmatched coastal storybook charm. With just 33 rooms, the Weekapaug Inn is the smallest of the luxury New England resorts featured on the list, but its history is anything but small. The inn was founded in 1899 by Rhode Island-born entrepreneur Frederick Buffum and his wife, Phebe. Their warm hospitality, combined with the inn's prime location between a salt pond and a beach in Westerly, helped transform it into a place for wealthy visitors to the Atlantic Coast.
Not only can guests enjoy all the amenities of Ocean House (the resort's sister property), but they also have access to its boathouse. Here, there are complimentary kayaks and paddleboards, a seasonal outdoor lap pool and sun deck with jacuzzi, as well as a tournament-level croquet lawn and squash court. The inn also offers a complete wellness program and has a naturalist on staff to explore the area's incredible wildlife.
Forbes describes its gorgeous setting as being "on the picturesque Atlantic Coast, surrounded by a salt pond and overlooking a barrier beach." At the Weekapaug Inn, average rates for standard accommodations are around $800 per night, though prices can vary by room type and season (at the time of writing). It's the perfect spot for a classic New England beach getaway with upscale amenities.