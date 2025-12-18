4 Charming And Iconic New England Properties On Forbes' 2025 List Of 'Most Legendary Five-Star Hotels'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lasting a hundred years is an incredible feat for any business, but in the temperamental world of hospitality, it's really something to celebrate. This is why Forbes Travel Guide introduced its Icons List, which highlights 23 five-star hotels that have not only lasted at least a century under the same name, but also remain epicenters of luxury. While the list of "The World's Most Legendary Five-Star Hotels" is dominated by hotels in Europe, several iconic American establishments also earned a spot, with a particular concentration in New England.

Massachusetts and Rhode Island each have two entries on Forbes' 2025 Icons List, which is fitting given their status as two of the original 13 states. New England's luxury hotels are a reminder of the Gilded Age, when wealthy industrialists spent their summers living the good life on the Atlantic Coast. The remnants of this history can be seen in the incredible mansions of Newport and Cape Cod, some of which have been transformed into luxury resorts.

The four New England hotels on the 2025 Icons List deserve this honor. Forbes Travel Guide CEO Hermann Elgar said that "These legendary properties blend rich heritage with extraordinary service, offering experiences that feel both timeless and distinctly of their place" (as quoted by Hospitality Net), and we aren't about to disagree. Let's take a look at what impressed Forbes and might make you want to book your next stay right away.