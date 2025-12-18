South Carolina's 'Land Of Waterfalls' Is A Scenic Blue Ridge Region Full Of Lush Forests

Travelers in search of their next outdoor getaway should look no further than South Carolina. Beachgoers will enjoy the quiet shores and tasty seafood along the Hammock Coast, while forested hikes and mountain lakes can be found further inland. And in the far reaches of South Carolina, wedged snugly between the borders of North Carolina and Georgia, is Oconee County — a lush upcountry dotted with so many cascades it is often called the "Land of Waterfalls." Flung across a slice of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this remote South Carolina region is a scenic getaway.

Oconee County is the best of both worlds. Explore the tumbling falls, paddle in glistening lakes, and hike the hilly forests before retreating to a quaint mountain town for relaxation. On the shores of Lake Jocassee is Devils Fork State Park, boasting clear waters to swim and kayak, plus hidden waterfalls that come into view as you boat around the lake. Relax by the water at Jocassee Gorges Wilderness Area, where dense woodlands are crisscrossed with hiking trails leading to frothy waterfalls and sweeping Blue Ridge vistas, or raft across the rapids along the Chattooga River at Bull Sluice, framed by leafy foliage that turns golden in the autumn.

Travelers in Columbia, the state capital, can reach Oconee County in under three hours. Meanwhile, the journey from Atlanta, Georgia, takes about two hours. Find a place to stay in Seneca, a small town on the shores of Lake Keowee, or base yourself in Walhalla for easy access to state parks and waterfalls all around. To the north, Salem puts you on the doorstep of Lake Jocassee's delights. Sleep under the stars at Devils Fork Campground, or enjoy a cozy slumber at a local bed and breakfast. No matter where you go, an unforgettable adventure awaits.