South Carolina's 'Land Of Waterfalls' Is A Scenic Blue Ridge Region Full Of Lush Forests
Travelers in search of their next outdoor getaway should look no further than South Carolina. Beachgoers will enjoy the quiet shores and tasty seafood along the Hammock Coast, while forested hikes and mountain lakes can be found further inland. And in the far reaches of South Carolina, wedged snugly between the borders of North Carolina and Georgia, is Oconee County — a lush upcountry dotted with so many cascades it is often called the "Land of Waterfalls." Flung across a slice of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this remote South Carolina region is a scenic getaway.
Oconee County is the best of both worlds. Explore the tumbling falls, paddle in glistening lakes, and hike the hilly forests before retreating to a quaint mountain town for relaxation. On the shores of Lake Jocassee is Devils Fork State Park, boasting clear waters to swim and kayak, plus hidden waterfalls that come into view as you boat around the lake. Relax by the water at Jocassee Gorges Wilderness Area, where dense woodlands are crisscrossed with hiking trails leading to frothy waterfalls and sweeping Blue Ridge vistas, or raft across the rapids along the Chattooga River at Bull Sluice, framed by leafy foliage that turns golden in the autumn.
Travelers in Columbia, the state capital, can reach Oconee County in under three hours. Meanwhile, the journey from Atlanta, Georgia, takes about two hours. Find a place to stay in Seneca, a small town on the shores of Lake Keowee, or base yourself in Walhalla for easy access to state parks and waterfalls all around. To the north, Salem puts you on the doorstep of Lake Jocassee's delights. Sleep under the stars at Devils Fork Campground, or enjoy a cozy slumber at a local bed and breakfast. No matter where you go, an unforgettable adventure awaits.
Explore the woodlands and stunning waterfalls in Oconee County
Start your adventures at Lake Keowee, a blue-green lake with waterfalls and coves where the serene shores open up to backcountry landscapes. Stop at Keowee Toxaway State Park to explore wooded trails that feel like "untouched Carolina wilderness", according to a Google review. Venture through towering pines with peeks of the lake through the branches, following the twists and turns to reach dainty waterfalls tumbling over flattened rocks. A short drive north brings you to the trailhead for Twin Falls. Follow the footpath for an easy hike through the woodlands until you reach the misty waterfall, which plummets down a rocky granite cliff framed by trees.
Expert hikers will find the backcountry trail leading to Lower Whitewater Falls a thrilling challenge. Flowing downstream from the Upper Whitewater Falls in North Carolina, the two sections of the Whitewater Falls are considered the tallest cascades on the eastern seaboard. Hike through tranquil forests and cross meandering creeks to reach the overlook at Lower Whitewater Falls, admiring the misty plumes as they plunge into an inlet stretching up from Lake Jocassee.
Off-roaders can explore the hilly landscape at Stumphouse Mountain Park, catching air on bike trails as tree branches rustle overhead, while more laid-back adventurers can bring a hamper to enjoy a picnic amidst the backcountry scenery. Cross the wooden bridge over the creek and follow the trail up to Issaqueena Falls, where an observation deck offers picturesque views of the cascades streaming down jagged layers of rock. Beyond the falls is Stumphouse Tunnel, a vast man-made cavern chiseled into the mountainside during the 1850s to prepare for a railway line that was eventually abandoned after the Civil War.
Where to stay while exploring Oconee County
With so much ground to explore, spend a few nights in Oconee County to soak up the atmosphere. Just south of Lake Keowee is Seneca, which boasts a charming downtown about 30 minutes by car from Keowee Toxaway State Park. Drive back to town after a day on the lake and grab dinner and drinks at The Spot on the Alley, tucked in the historic district. Round out your adventurous itinerary with a visit to the Lunney Museum, a stately manor dating to the early 1900s. Accommodations here include popular chains like Fairfield by Marriott and Best Western.
Outdoorsy explorers can also pitch a tent at Mile Creek County Park, tucked along the eastern edge of Lake Keowee. Camp amidst the quiet woodlands or book a cabin by the lake for scenic relaxation. On the other side of Lake Keowee is Walhalla, a cozy community lined with museums and great eats. Pop into the Oconee History Museum to see displays brimming with antique artifacts and old heirlooms from a bygone age, then sit down for cheesesteaks and chicken hoagies at Steph's Steaks. From Walhalla, you can drive to Stumphouse Mountain Park in about 10 minutes.
Further north is Salem, a quiet hamlet tucked in the Blue Ridge foothills about 20 minutes away from Lower Whitewater Falls. Travelers with camper vans can pull up to Spring Hollow Camping. Those without can spend the night at Sunrise Farms Bed & Breakfast, a Victorian-era cottage. After exploring the waterfalls, retreat for a sip of wine and tasty lobster rolls at Jocassee Valley Brewing Company, where the "ambiance is really nice", according to a Google review. For unforgettable moments, add Oconee County to your travel plans.