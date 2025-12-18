After All My Boston Winters, Here Are 5 Spots I Go To When It's Below Freezing

As someone who grew up in the hot and humid state of South Carolina, I was never built to withstand cold weather. I always appreciated SC's winters — yes, it does get cold there — but they were nothing compared to what I would experience living in Boston for the last three years. Boston's cold weather creeps in like a python stalking its prey. Stealthy, unsuspicious, until suddenly, it strikes. You realize the sun sets at 4:30 every day, and you can't feel your fingers after two minutes outside. It's only natural that once the Boston winter hits, seasonal depression starts to set in, leaving even the most staunch winter lovers (like myself) dreading leaving the house and bracing the cold.

I've learned that the best way to get out and face the actual windiest city in the U.S. (according to Climate and Weather) is to reward yourself with a place worth leaving the house for. Luckily, Boston has plenty of those, and this list contains my five favorites. While Boston may be on the list of U.S. cities to avoid for winter travel plans, I think you may want to consider it anyway. There's no better feeling than showing Boston's whipping winds that you're not afraid of them! Whether you're a tourist stopping in for a weekend or a resident who has to deal with the chill all winter, these places are a reminder that you can still have fun in the winter, even if your eyelashes are frozen together.