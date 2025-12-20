Illinois' Under-The-Radar Lake Getaway Is A Fun-Filled Adventure Escape To Hike, Boat, And Camp
There is much more to explore in Illinois besides the state's biggest city of Chicago. From Shawnee National Forest to Starved Rock State Park, the Prairie State boasts natural attractions and scenic beauty all around. Not far from Rockford, known as the City of Gardens, you'll find an underrated lake getaway: Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Park in northwestern Illinois.
Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Park encompasses 715 acres, and it's an excellent destination for outdoor activities like hiking, biking, swimming, fishing, boating, and camping. Cross-country skiing and ice fishing are popular in the winter months, or visit in spring to see wildflowers like bluebells and bloodroot. The park features pretty woodlands and is centered around a lake; wildlife like deer, badgers, and pheasants can be spotted here. Enjoy Illinois states that the unusual name is a mix of the nearby town of Lena, and aqua, the Latin word for water. According to Illinois DNR, it was named in a contest by one of the park's sponsors.
Exploring Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Park
Outdoor lovers will love a trip to Lake Le-Aqua-Na — there is a lot to do here. The 40-acre manmade lake is a fun swimming spot, perfect for a dip on a hot day. There are 1.4 miles of shoreline, and a small beach is open daily between Memorial Day and Labor Day. There is a boat ramp next to the concession stand — only electric motors are allowed here. Anglers can cast a line for bluegills, crappies, largemouth bass, walleye, and northern pike, and there's a children's fishing pond, too.
Hikers will love the 8.5 miles of marked multi-use trails — Lake Le-Aqua-Na Loop is a 1.7-mile trail with some scenic lake views. For a longer walk, try the 3.3-mile High Point Trail, which goes through forest and prairie. Blogger Fresh Air Friendship reports that the path is grassy throughout and recommends waterproof shoes. There are also a number of picnic sites available, which have grills and tables. If you like to plan ahead, there are two picnic shelters that can be booked in advance.
Planning your trip to Lake Le-Aqua-Na
If you want to spend the night nearby, there are two campgrounds at Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Park — Hickory Hill and Pine Ridge, with Hickory Hill being the larger of the two. Tent, RV, and equestrian sites are available, and reservations can be made up to 180 days beforehand. As this is a family-friendly campground, no alcohol is allowed on the premises.
Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Park is north of Lena and west of Rockford, not far from the quirky "Pretzel City" of Freeport. The closest major airport is Rockford International Airport, which is just about an hour away by car. However, Chicago O'Hare International Airport, the most connected airport in the country, is a 2-hour drive from the park, with far more flight options. However you travel to this part of Illinois, you'll want your own car to get around and explore the area surrounding Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Park. There are plenty of hidden gems to discover within an hour of the park, including Galena — a historic town that comes alive during the holidays and is an excellent spot for shopping and dining.