Illinois' Under-The-Radar Lake Getaway Is A Fun-Filled Adventure Escape To Hike, Boat, And Camp

There is much more to explore in Illinois besides the state's biggest city of Chicago. From Shawnee National Forest to Starved Rock State Park, the Prairie State boasts natural attractions and scenic beauty all around. Not far from Rockford, known as the City of Gardens, you'll find an underrated lake getaway: Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Park in northwestern Illinois.

Lake Le-Aqua-Na State Park encompasses 715 acres, and it's an excellent destination for outdoor activities like hiking, biking, swimming, fishing, boating, and camping. Cross-country skiing and ice fishing are popular in the winter months, or visit in spring to see wildflowers like bluebells and bloodroot. The park features pretty woodlands and is centered around a lake; wildlife like deer, badgers, and pheasants can be spotted here. Enjoy Illinois states that the unusual name is a mix of the nearby town of Lena, and aqua, the Latin word for water. According to Illinois DNR, it was named in a contest by one of the park's sponsors.