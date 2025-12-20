Wyoming's 'Most Beautiful Restaurant' Is A Local-Favorite Charming Log Cabin Full Of Elegance

In the heart of Jackson Hole, Wyoming's year-round tourist haven and an adventure-filled valley, lies the charming mountain town of Jackson. The town is anchored by Jackson's Town Square, flanked by its four elk antler arches entrances. One of the most celebrated restaurants, tucked off Jackson Town Square and across the street from the southwestern arch, is Snake River Grill, which was recently named the most beautiful restaurant in Wyoming according to LoveFOOD. Snake River Grill was opened in 1993 by Alan Hirschfield, the late Hollywood executive who served as CEO of 20th Century Fox, and restaurateur August Spier. Named for the Snake River, the national park river renowned for crystal clear waters, recreation, and scenery, Snake River Grill is one of Jackson's most beloved and popular restaurants for locals and visitors alike.

Once you've ascended the stairs to the second-floor, it's clear why it's the state's most beautiful restaurant. The interiors reflect a classic log cabin with exposed beams and warm lighting, elevated by elements of a fine dining restaurant: snow-white tablecloths, candlelight fixtures, and luxe leather booths. The sophisticated menu reflects what is locally sourced and in season, but there are a few staple dishes that regulars know to order again and again. Locals often beeline to the first-come, first-served 12-seat bar for local draft beers from Jackson and innovative craft cocktails.

While Snake River Grill is nestled away from the main square, the secret is most certainly out. Reservations are essential and open three months in advance. Snake River Grill is open for dinner from Monday through Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and closed on Sundays. The restaurant is a 15-minute drive from Jackson Hole Airport, the only airport inside a national park, which receives nonstop flights from most major U.S. cities.