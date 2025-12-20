Wyoming's 'Most Beautiful Restaurant' Is A Local-Favorite Charming Log Cabin Full Of Elegance
In the heart of Jackson Hole, Wyoming's year-round tourist haven and an adventure-filled valley, lies the charming mountain town of Jackson. The town is anchored by Jackson's Town Square, flanked by its four elk antler arches entrances. One of the most celebrated restaurants, tucked off Jackson Town Square and across the street from the southwestern arch, is Snake River Grill, which was recently named the most beautiful restaurant in Wyoming according to LoveFOOD. Snake River Grill was opened in 1993 by Alan Hirschfield, the late Hollywood executive who served as CEO of 20th Century Fox, and restaurateur August Spier. Named for the Snake River, the national park river renowned for crystal clear waters, recreation, and scenery, Snake River Grill is one of Jackson's most beloved and popular restaurants for locals and visitors alike.
Once you've ascended the stairs to the second-floor, it's clear why it's the state's most beautiful restaurant. The interiors reflect a classic log cabin with exposed beams and warm lighting, elevated by elements of a fine dining restaurant: snow-white tablecloths, candlelight fixtures, and luxe leather booths. The sophisticated menu reflects what is locally sourced and in season, but there are a few staple dishes that regulars know to order again and again. Locals often beeline to the first-come, first-served 12-seat bar for local draft beers from Jackson and innovative craft cocktails.
While Snake River Grill is nestled away from the main square, the secret is most certainly out. Reservations are essential and open three months in advance. Snake River Grill is open for dinner from Monday through Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and closed on Sundays. The restaurant is a 15-minute drive from Jackson Hole Airport, the only airport inside a national park, which receives nonstop flights from most major U.S. cities.
Dining at Snake River Grill
After you've secured one of Jackson's most coveted reservations, prepare for a truly special evening at Snake River Grill. Timbered walls, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplaces crackling with flames, painted ceilings, and hanging lanterns create a cozy atmosphere in the majestic dining room, especially during the snowy winter months. During the summer season, you can also dine on the white wooden alfresco deck overlooking Jackson. The kitchen is helmed by executive chef Addison Fleming, who previously worked at Michelin-starred restaurants in Chicago.
Begin with one of Snake River Grill's creative appetizers, such as the SRG steak tartare pizza or the SRG potato pancake topped with smoked salmon, sour cream, and chives. Other indulgent starters include caviar service and foie gras mousse, while vegetarian options of beet apple soup or root vegetable salad are also featured. For main entrees, order hearty specialties such as the dry-aged bison rib-eye, pappardelle pasta with local beef, or roast chicken with black truffle, accompanied by sides like the crispy truffle fries or coal-roasted carrots. Cap off your dinner on a sweet note with classic desserts such as baked Alaska or chocolate sticky toffee cake. The Snake River Grill also has an impressive wine list to choose from, with about 300 bottles on offer.
"By far and away the best restaurant in Jackson Hole," raved a TripAdvisor reviewer. "Beautifully decorated as a hunting lodge, great service from well trained staff and fantastic food. Try the potato pancake with smoked salmon for starters – outstanding."
Before dinner, take time to explore the art galleries and shops of downtown Jackson, where one of America's most vibrant art scenes is found. After dinner, make the short walk across Jackson Town Square to Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, Jackson's iconic Wild West saloon that opened in 1937.